Artist of the Week: The Weeknd

Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd is riding high on the success of his Super Bowl LV halftime show performance. The 30-year-old Canadian musician returned to multiple charts following his solid gig during the football game at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

His tracks gained new traction with 385% increase in the U.S. sales and 41% surge in the streams. Songs across his entire catalog sold 36,500 copies and generated 48.9 million on-demand streams with singles "Blinding Lights" and "Save Your Tears" on the lead.

2019's massive hit "Blinding Lights" sit at No. 2 on Billboard Global 200, climbed up to No. 3 on Hot 100, and ruled Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Meanwhile, more recent single "Save Your Tears" reached the top 10 for the first time on Hot 100 since its August 2020 release.

On top of that, days before the highly-anticipated Super Bowl, The Weeknd broke record with his greatest hits album. "The Highlights", released Friday before the Sunday game earlier this month, became the most streamed album of all time on Spotify.

Despite the hurdles due to strict protocols amid the ongoing Covid-19, The Weeknd didn't disappoint with his 13-minute live performance at the Super Bowl. The production was top notch and he wowed football fanatics with his vocal chops as he delivered a slick medley of his hit singles like "Starboy", "The Hills", and "Can't Feel My Face".

The singer allegedly spent a whopping $7 million of his own money for the show. Nearly 100 million people around the world tuned in to watch the gig during the break at the annual football championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 7.

The making of the show, which involved officials at Jay-Z's Roc Nation firm and Jesse Collins, the first black executive producer of the event, will be unfolded in a TV documentary. Directed by Emmy nominee filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, 90-minute film "The Show" is due to debut on Showtime later this year.