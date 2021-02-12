Jason Biggs Dreading the Day His Kids Finally Get to See His Racy Movie 'American Pie'

Universal Pictures Movie

The 'Orange Is the New Black' actor is really not looking forward to the day when his young children are finally old enough to watch his raunchy comedy movie.

AceShowbiz - Jason Biggs is dreading the day his young kids finally get to see dad making love to a pie in the raunchy film that helped make him famous.

The "American Pie" actor became a household name when the comedy became a huge hit in 1999, but his kids Sid, six, and three-year-old Lazlo, are too young to see daddy's most famous credit - and he's glad he has a few years to prepare for that family film night.

"Me watching American Pie with my kids is probably going to take on its own little weird thing," the star told "Live with Kelly and Ryan".

"Sid has heard of American Pie because he's been with me when people have come up to me and he's heard about it. He's asked if he can see it and we've told him, 'No, it's rated R and you know, I have sex with a pie'... No, I didn't tell him that... He knows it's rated R for bad words. That's his take. He said, 'R for bad words, not violence', which is very cute."

"The pie might say it's little violent," Biggs added with a laugh. "The pie might have a different (view)."

Jason Biggs shared screen with the likes of Chris Klein, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, and Eugene Levy in the Paul Weitz-directed movie. He returned for the three sequels "American Pie 2" (2001), "American Wedding" (2003), and "American Reunion" (2012).

The franchise also spawned a series of direct-to-DVD spin-offs which starred a whole new cast.