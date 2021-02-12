Tina Turner Documentary Scheduled for April Release

WENN Movie

Coming from Oscar-winning directors, the upcoming movie that chronicles the life and career of the Queen of Rock and Roll has been set to debut in April this year.

AceShowbiz - A new documentary about Tina Turner will be released in the UK in April.

The project, simply titled "Tina", has been described as "the ultimate celebration of a global superstar" and has been directed by Oscar-winning filmmakers Dan Lindsay and T.J Martin. A synopsis for "Tina" - which tells the story of the chart-topping music star - reads, "From her early career as the queen of R&B to her record-breaking sell-out arena tours of the 80s, Tina Turner draws back the curtain to invite us into her private world in a way she has never done before."

"Revealing her inner-most struggles, and sharing some of her most personal moments, Tina is the defining and inspirational record of one of the greatest survivors in modern music."

Producers at Lightbox, the same company behind the 2012 Rodriguez documentary, "Searching for Sugar Man", have been granted exclusive access to the retired rock icon for a new project, which will delve into "The Best" hitmaker's life and career.

The film is part of a new block of content booked to air on U.K. network Sky.

The release date was revealed as Tina Turner was announced as a nominee for the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Other candidates for Class of 2021 include Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Foo Fighters, Dionne Warwick, the late Nigerian musicial icon Fela Kuti, Carole King, Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, the New York Dolls, and Rage Against the Machine.

Music fans can cast their votes for their favourite stars beginning Wednesday through 30 April on the Rock Halls website.