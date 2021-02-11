Ellen DeGeneres Credits Wife Portia de Rossi for Supporting Her Amid Toxic Workplace Allegation

Instagram Celebrity

The talk show host, who is married to the 'Scandal' actress since 2008, admits in a new interview that she 'couldn't have gone through everything [she] went through without her.'

Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres is full of praises for Portia de Rossi. Months after she was hit with allegations about a toxic work environment, the host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" got candid about how her wife of more than twelve years helped her through the difficult times, crediting the latter for being supportive.

The 63-year-old TV host brought up the topics when speaking to PEOPLE along with her 48-year-old wife. "It broke my heart," she said of the controversy. "I couldn't have gone through everything I went through without her... It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective."

The toxic workplace allegations popped up in July 2020 after current and former employees of Ellen's talk show claimed there were harassment and misconduct happening behind the scenes. She was also accused of turning a blind eye to the incidents. She addressed the issue on her show's season 18 premiere and issued her apology.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation," the comedienne stated later in September. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

Toxic workplace allegations aside, Ellen made use of her interview with PEOPLE to also reflect on her marriage life with Portia. "We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other's sandwiches - no, sentences. We're in a rhythm that's easy," she shared.

Her wife Portia also offered her two cents on their relationship by noting, "We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first." She continued, "By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her."

During the discussion, Ellen could not stop gushing over her spouse. "To start superficially, I love the way she looks. I love her brain; she's smart. That's really important," she raved. "She's strong. She's confident. She's really funny. And she's a good dresser and a good dancer. She's learning to cook."