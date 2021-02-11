'Wonder Woman' Star Lynda Carter Gushes Over Husband Robert A. Altman Following His Death

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to her Instagram account, Lynda breaks her silence on the death of the gaming CEO, whom she dubs 'the love of my life,' along with a black-and-white throwback picture of the couple.

Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lynda Carter revealed that her husband Robert A. Altman has passed away at the age of 73. One week following the death of the gaming CEO, the "Wonder Woman" star gushed over him in a heartfelt tribute that she shared on social media.

The 69-year-old announced the devastating news via Instagram on Wednesday, February 10. Posting a black-and-white throwback picture of the two, she penned, "One week ago, my beloved husband Robert A. Altman passed away. Robert is the love of my life and he always will be."

"Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift. We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime," the former Miss World USA added. "We protected each other and were each other's champions always."

"We have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together: our children, Jessica and James. They are the lights of my life, and were the greatest joy of Robert's," she further wrote. "I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them."

Lynda went on to offer messages to her fans. "Jessica, James, and I want to say thank you. We especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world. He loved meeting you and hearing your stories," she pointed out.

Before ending her dedication, the "Super Troopers 2" actress offered a special note for her late husband. "To Robert: You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life," she raved.

"Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you've left behind," she concluded. "I will love you always and forever."

Lynda, who wed Robert in 1984, did not detail what had caused his death. However, their son James stated in a letter that his passing was "untimely."