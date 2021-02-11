Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Wants No Part in Her Conservatorship Drama, Applauds Her Manager

WENN/FayesVision/DJDM Celebrity

Kevin's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, states that the rapper's main concern lies on his two children amid the conservatorship battle between his singer ex-wife and her father, Jamie.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' ex-husband has finally weighed in on her conservatorship drama. Insisting that he wanted no part in the battle between the "Toxic" hitmaker and her father Jamie Spears, Kevin Federline applauded her manager for doing "a good job" in handling the case.

Speaking on behalf of the 42-year-old was his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan. "I think Kevin feels that there seems to be a lot of commotion going on right now, and he trusts that the probate court is going to make orders that they feel are appropriate to protect Britney and her estate," Mark first told Page Six.

Mark additionally claimed that Kevin "does feel that the conservator who was put in place over the estate of Britney," Jodi Montgomery, is "doing a very good job." The attorney went on to state, "As far as what's going on with respect to the conservator of the person, he doesn't have any comment on that."

The lawyer further noted that Kevin's main concern now lies on his and Britney's two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. "All he cares about is making sure that, whatever the arrangement is, the boys are always safe and their best interest able to be maintained regardless of which parent is in their custodial care," he stated.

Mark's statement about Kevin came after Britney's documentary, "Framing Britney Spears", was released in the U.S. on Saturday, February 6. The New York Times film covered her 13-year-long conservatorship under her father Jamie, in which he took over the control of her finances and well-being since her 2008 public meltdown.

In August 2020, Britney's attorney, Sam Ingham III, stated that the "Gimme More" singer "strongly" opposed having her father as her sole conservator. She has been under the care of Jodi since her father stepped down as the permanent conservator in September 2019 due to "personal health reasons."

Britney is scheduled for court appearance on Thursday, February 11 for another conservatorship hearing. The hearing is a part of her attempt to remove her father as her sole conservator and replace him with Jodi.