 
 

Natalie Portman Names Director Mike Nichols as 'the Only Older Male' Mentor Who Wasn't 'Creepy'

Natalie Portman Names Director Mike Nichols as 'the Only Older Male' Mentor Who Wasn't 'Creepy'
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Black Swan' actress sings high praise for the late 'Closer' filmmaker for mentoring the actress early on her Hollywood career without being 'creepy' towards her.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Natalie Portman has remembered late director Mike Nichols as the "only older" male mentor who wasn't "creepy" towards her.

The "Thor: Love and Thunder" star teamed up with Mike - who died in 2014 - on theatre show "The Seagull" and 2004 movie "Closer". And paying tribute to Nichols in a new biography written by Mark Harris, Natalie said her time with the director was different from her previous Hollywood experiences.

"(He was) the only older man who mentored me without there ever being a creepy element in it," she said in the book. "I think he was a genuine feminist. There was nothing, nothing, nothing there except him seeing you as a creative, interesting, talented human. It is the rarest, finest quality, and not many directors of his generation had it."

In one scene in Closer, Natalie's character has to perform a striptease in front of Clive Owen.

  See also...

However, the screen star paid tribute to Nichols for being "careful and protective," particularly with that scene, and was "happy to eliminate some of the nudity" at her request.

"He wants to see my bare a*s (even) less than my father would," Natalie shared.

"What he did for me..." she smiled. "Lord, may I have that ability to offer that kind of mentorship and guidance to one other person."

Mike Nichols received a Best Director nomination for his work on "Closer" at the Golden Globe Awards while Natalie Portman and Clive Owen were named Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor respectively for their roles in his movie.

You can share this post!

Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu Donate Reward Money After Arrest Following Attack on Asian Elderly

'Buffy' Actress Stands With Ray Fisher as She Also Accuses Former TV Boss Joss Whedon of Misconduct
Related Posts
Natalie Portman Gets Fired Up Over False Pregnancy Speculation

Natalie Portman Gets Fired Up Over False Pregnancy Speculation

Natalie Portman 'Had to Keep Her Head Down All the Time' as Child Actress

Natalie Portman 'Had to Keep Her Head Down All the Time' as Child Actress

Natalie Portman 'Delighted' to Be Honorary Chair of National Library Week 2021

Natalie Portman 'Delighted' to Be Honorary Chair of National Library Week 2021

Natalie Portman Marks Birthday With Donation to Help Female Inmates After Incarceration

Natalie Portman Marks Birthday With Donation to Help Female Inmates After Incarceration

Most Read
NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination
Celebrity

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Kylie Jenner Called Out Over 'Insulting' Post of Stormi's Expensive Sneaker Collection

Kylie Jenner Called Out Over 'Insulting' Post of Stormi's Expensive Sneaker Collection