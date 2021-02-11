 
 

Rihanna Shuts Down Fenty Fashion Label After Less Than Two Years

WENN
The 'We Found Love' hitmaker has been forced to 'put on hold' her Fenty fashion house, which is based in Europe, after less than two years in production.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Luxury goods group LVMH and singer Rihanna have agreed to shut down her Fenty fashion label after less than two years in production.

According to editors at WWD, the French luxury giant and Fenty came to a mutual decision with LVMH saying in a statement, "Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions."

But LVMH and Rihanna pledged to concentrate on the long-term development of the "Fenty ecosystem."

The Savage X Fenty lingerie brand and her hugely successful cosmetic lines Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin will continue.

Rihanna, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, became the first woman of colour to lead a house under the LVMH brand when the Fenty range launched in spring 2019.

However, fashion analysts suggested that although Rihanna has a huge fanbase, the Fenty label's prices were too steep for most of them.

On 1 January (21), the brand stopped posting on its Instagram account and it is understood the e-commerce site will go dark in the next few weeks.

The "Work" singer has yet to officially comment on the news, however, website Dazed reported the singer is understandably "sad" about the halting of the Fenty maison which had suffered in the global pandemic, with the singer unable to travel to Paris and Italy where the teams were based.

Rihanna debuted her latest lingerie collection in fall 2020 in a star-studded event. It featured the likes of Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Roddy Ricch, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Normani Kordei, Paris Hilton, and Willow Smith.

She is currently working on her next studio installment. Late last year, she said she wanted "to take my music and my brands to a different level."

