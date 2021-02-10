 
 

Bow Wow Embroils in Twitter Spat With Wrestler T-Bar as Rapper Plans to Join WWE

Bow Wow Embroils in Twitter Spat With Wrestler T-Bar as Rapper Plans to Join WWE
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Like You' rapper is involved in a social media feud with a Retribution star after the hip-hop artist announces his plan to try out wrestling when he quits music.

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper/actor Bow Wow is eyeing a new career in the wrestling world once he hangs up his microphone.

The "Like You" star previously revealed he will step away from the recording studio following the release of his upcoming final album, and now he wants to fulfil a lifelong goal to climb into the ring.

He tweeted, "Now i know this might sound crazy... BUT... after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE (sic)!!!!"

Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss, even has a potential tag team partner in mind in legendary masked superstar Rey Mysterio.

He added, "Me and @reymysterio vs whoever @WWE for the tag team titles (sic)..."

  See also...

However, not everyone welcomed the rapper's career change, and he soon became embroiled in a social media row with RETRIBUTION wrestler T-Bar.

The towering grappler replied, "It doesn't sound crazy. It is crazy. Don't make us destroy you. Also Like Mike (Bow Wow's 2002 comedy) sucked. #RETRIBUTION."

"Are you mad because ill become champ faster than you?" Bow Wow quickly fired back. "Or are you mad that like mike is more legendary than you will ever be? DROPS MIC (sic)."

The pair continued to trade verbal jabs on Twitter, with T-Bar calling on Bow Wow to join him at the WWE ThunderDome, a virtual videoconferencing crowd system, to "back up" his words.

Referencing the wrestler's mask and comparing it to that of Batman supervillain Bane, the musician quipped, "Sounds like the BANE stand in wants the smoke? Was that a challenge sir?"

You can share this post!

Diana Ross Pays Tribute to The Supreme Bandmate Mary Wilson

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Entered Couples Therapy During Lockdown
Related Posts
Bow Wow Accused of Disrespecting Keyshia Cole With Comment During 'Verzuz' Battle

Bow Wow Accused of Disrespecting Keyshia Cole With Comment During 'Verzuz' Battle

Bow Wow Slams Houston Mayor for Singling Him Out Over Packed Houston Concert

Bow Wow Slams Houston Mayor for Singling Him Out Over Packed Houston Concert

Houston Mayor Warns Bow Wow After Backlash Over Packed Performance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Houston Mayor Warns Bow Wow After Backlash Over Packed Performance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bow Wow Responds to Wendy Williams' Diss With Love

Bow Wow Responds to Wendy Williams' Diss With Love

Most Read
'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies
Celebrity

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

President Biden Blasted as 'Cringey' by Donald Trump Jr. for Flirting With a Nurse

President Biden Blasted as 'Cringey' by Donald Trump Jr. for Flirting With a Nurse

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win