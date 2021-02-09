Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Instagram Celebrity

Having watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback pick up his seventh victory, the supermodel declares in a lengthy social media post, 'I am so proud of the man you are.'

Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen has applauded her husband, Tom Brady, and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates after they won the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 07, in a heartfelt open letter.

The supermodel, who wed Brady in 2009, watched with the couple's kids and Tom's parents as the quarterback picked up his seventh Super Bowl victory in a comprehensive defeat over the Kansas City Chiefs, and on Monday, Bundchen saluted her man on social media.

"Congratulations my love!" she wrote. "Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met."

"It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be."

"I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball. Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season). You have earned all your success! Te amo."

The Buccaneers beat the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.