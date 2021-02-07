 
 

Foo Fighters: Pandemic Allows Fans to Be Familiar With Our New Songs Before We Return to Stage

Foo Fighters: Pandemic Allows Fans to Be Familiar With Our New Songs Before We Return to Stage
Instagram
Music

Dave Grohl and his bandmates find silver linings in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it allows fans to be more familiar with their new music before they're eventually back on stage.

  • Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Foo Fighters hope fans will be "singing every word" of their new songs when they can finally perform live again.

The "Shame Shame" hitmakers have just released their 10th album, "Medicine at Midnight", which they originally planned to bring out last year (20) as part of a "worldwide celebration" of their 25th anniversary. And though the coronavirus pandemic has meant they can't support the record with a tour, frontman Dave Grohl is hopeful the delay will make the tracks even more special.

"We imagined that our 25th anniversary tour and our tenth album would both come together in this worldwide celebration that we would carry around like a circus until the wheels fell off," he told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "So when everything stopped it was strange waiting."

"The excitement of finishing a record usually rolls over into the beginning of the tour and watching the whole thing grow. From the songs to the production and the full band's performance. We take it step by step eventually winding up at the big festivals and in the stadiums."

  See also...

"Seeing a song go from an idea written on a napkin to something that 60,000 people sing along to is a wild ride and it happens over time. So this is a broken process. But I had this idea that we should release the album sooner than later so that by the time we do hit the stage, people will be familiar with all of the new songs."

"A lot of the times when you come out with a new record, you start playing the new songs live and people aren't entirely familiar with them so they have to grow in your ear and your heart. Now, by the time we hit the stage, people will be singing every word because they'll have time to get to know it."

The "Times Like These" hitmakers were forced to spend eight months apart because of the global health crisis, but as soon as they got back into the same room, it was like they'd never been apart.

"It felt like a dream," Dave recalled. "We all walked into the room, one by one and saw each other for the first time in almost a year. No instruments or amplifiers. We just sat in the room together."

"It was a reunion of old friends who rely on each other for a lot more than just playing music. It was f**king beautiful. Then we put on our instruments, looked at each other and played 'Learn to Fly' and it sounded exactly the same as the last time we played it a year before. At the end we looked at each other and laughed. Hopefully we'll be able to do that for the rest of our lives."

You can share this post!

Zendaya Thanks 'Malcolm and Marie' Crew for Their Hard Work Ahead of Movie Release

Rupert Grint Never Watched Last Five 'Harry Potter' Movies
Related Posts
Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion

Foo Fighters and Perfume Genius to Help Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First Show at Vera Project

Foo Fighters and Perfume Genius to Help Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First Show at Vera Project

Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen Added to Joe Biden's Inauguration Line-Up

Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen Added to Joe Biden's Inauguration Line-Up

Foo Fighters Call Off 25th Anniversary Tour

Foo Fighters Call Off 25th Anniversary Tour

Most Read
Cardi B Locks Lips With Her Female Dancers in New Racy Music Video 'Up'
Music

Cardi B Locks Lips With Her Female Dancers in New Racy Music Video 'Up'

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Wreak Havoc in Toy Store in 'Cry Baby' Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Wreak Havoc in Toy Store in 'Cry Baby' Music Video

Morgan Wallen Let Go by Booking Agency After ACM Declared His Ineligibility Following Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen Let Go by Booking Agency After ACM Declared His Ineligibility Following Racial Slur

The Weeknd Won't Perform in Center Field at Super Bowl Due to Covid-19 Concerns

The Weeknd Won't Perform in Center Field at Super Bowl Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Nipsey Hussle's Fans to Be Treated to Virtual Experience of His Visual Album

Nipsey Hussle's Fans to Be Treated to Virtual Experience of His Visual Album

H.E.R. Teases Her Super Bowl Performance

H.E.R. Teases Her Super Bowl Performance

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion

The Weeknd: There's No Room for Special Guests at My Super Bowl Half-Time Show

The Weeknd: There's No Room for Special Guests at My Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Rita Ora Wipes Her Instagram Clean Before Announcing New EP

Rita Ora Wipes Her Instagram Clean Before Announcing New EP

Cardi B Denies Plagiarizing Jersey Rappers for Her New Song 'Up'

Cardi B Denies Plagiarizing Jersey Rappers for Her New Song 'Up'

Dashboard Confessional Reunite With Injured Frontman for Special Valentine's Day Concert

Dashboard Confessional Reunite With Injured Frontman for Special Valentine's Day Concert

Rita Ora Refuses to Limit Her Creativity to Just Music

Rita Ora Refuses to Limit Her Creativity to Just Music

Coldplay Preparing for New Album Release

Coldplay Preparing for New Album Release