 
 

Production on Dakota Johnson's New Movie Shut Down Following Positive Covid-19 Test

Production on Dakota Johnson's New Movie Shut Down Following Positive Covid-19 Test
WENN
Movie

The new movie 'Am I Ok?' directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne has been forced to halt the filming after a crew member contracted the coronavirus.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Production on Dakota Johnson's new movie "Am I Ok?" is not OK after a crew member tested positive for Covid.

The Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne-directed film has stopped production in Los Angeles following the health scare, according to Deadline.

A production spokesperson tells the outlet, "Earlier this week a supporting member from production on our film Am I OK? tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all members of production receive."

"We are currently following all required safety protocols and have paused production until next week to allow for shooting to continue while maintaining strict safety standards pursuant to government and guild policies."

  See also...

"Am I Ok?" is inspired by the real-life story of Lauren Pomerantz, the head writer of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". She also penned the script.

It revolves around longtime best friends Lucy and Jane, who thought they knew everything about each other until one of them decided to move from Los Angeles to London for a job.

The story caught Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne's attention due to Pomerantz's fresh take on the coming-of-age lesbian story. "Nothing interests me more than a character whose self-determination, curiosity, and bravery is directed inward, igniting the possibility to awaken one's true authentic self," said Allynne.

Meanwhile, Pomerantz joked, "If I had known that coming out would lead to getting to work with Tig, Stephanie, and this producing team, I would've come out so much sooner. But then I wouldn't have had this story to tell, and I am so excited that they are helping me tell it."

You can share this post!

The Weeknd: There's No Room for Special Guests at My Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion
Most Read
Daniel Kaluuya Admits to Having No Recollection Filming Key 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Scenes
Movie

Daniel Kaluuya Admits to Having No Recollection Filming Key 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Scenes

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and Beyonce Among Nominees at NAACP Image Awards 2021

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and Beyonce Among Nominees at NAACP Image Awards 2021

John Cena Got Sick From Filming 'Most Difficult Stunt' for 'The Suicide Squad'

John Cena Got Sick From Filming 'Most Difficult Stunt' for 'The Suicide Squad'

John Duhamel Officially Tapped to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

John Duhamel Officially Tapped to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Zack Snyder Teases Jared Leto's New Look as Joker in His Version of 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder Teases Jared Leto's New Look as Joker in His Version of 'Justice League'

Naomi Watts to Play Real-Life Hero Nurse in New Movie 'Infinite Storm'

Naomi Watts to Play Real-Life Hero Nurse in New Movie 'Infinite Storm'

Regina King Among Female Directors Leading Movie Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

Regina King Among Female Directors Leading Movie Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Host 2021 Golden Globes From Different Locations

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Host 2021 Golden Globes From Different Locations

Helena Zengel, 12, Thrilled Being One of the Youngest People to Land Golden Globe Nomination

Helena Zengel, 12, Thrilled Being One of the Youngest People to Land Golden Globe Nomination

Lana Condor Feels 'More Horrible Mentally' Trying to Embrace Fully 'To All the Boys' Success

Lana Condor Feels 'More Horrible Mentally' Trying to Embrace Fully 'To All the Boys' Success

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Shuts Down Production After Crew Member Tests Positive for Covid-19

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Shuts Down Production After Crew Member Tests Positive for Covid-19

Zack Snyder Claps Back at Critics of 'Toxic Fandom' for Pushing His Version of 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder Claps Back at Critics of 'Toxic Fandom' for Pushing His Version of 'Justice League'

Sia Deletes Her Twitter Amid Backlash Over Restraint Scenes in Autism Movie 'Music'

Sia Deletes Her Twitter Amid Backlash Over Restraint Scenes in Autism Movie 'Music'