Production on Dakota Johnson's New Movie Shut Down Following Positive Covid-19 Test

WENN Movie

The new movie 'Am I Ok?' directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne has been forced to halt the filming after a crew member contracted the coronavirus.

Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Production on Dakota Johnson's new movie "Am I Ok?" is not OK after a crew member tested positive for Covid.

The Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne-directed film has stopped production in Los Angeles following the health scare, according to Deadline.

A production spokesperson tells the outlet, "Earlier this week a supporting member from production on our film Am I OK? tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all members of production receive."

"We are currently following all required safety protocols and have paused production until next week to allow for shooting to continue while maintaining strict safety standards pursuant to government and guild policies."

"Am I Ok?" is inspired by the real-life story of Lauren Pomerantz, the head writer of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". She also penned the script.

It revolves around longtime best friends Lucy and Jane, who thought they knew everything about each other until one of them decided to move from Los Angeles to London for a job.

The story caught Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne's attention due to Pomerantz's fresh take on the coming-of-age lesbian story. "Nothing interests me more than a character whose self-determination, curiosity, and bravery is directed inward, igniting the possibility to awaken one's true authentic self," said Allynne.

Meanwhile, Pomerantz joked, "If I had known that coming out would lead to getting to work with Tig, Stephanie, and this producing team, I would've come out so much sooner. But then I wouldn't have had this story to tell, and I am so excited that they are helping me tell it."