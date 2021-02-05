 
 

The Weeknd Won't Perform in Center Field at Super Bowl Due to Covid-19 Concerns

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker won't take over the center of the field during his Super Bowl Half-Time show because of health and safety restrictions amid pandemic.

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd will not take to the field for his half-time show performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday (07Feb21) - his gig will be set in the stands at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Performers traditionally take over the centre of the field after the first half of the big game, but health and safety restrictions have driven the "Blinding Lights" singer to the terraces.

A source tells Page Six the show will be "phenomenal, different and historic," put together by a fraction of the people usually employed to set up and take down a stage in record time.

"It's a total of 1,000 people, and they can't touch the field," an insider says. "How do you pull off a show that's not on the field and is as impactful as it's ever been with same level of entertainment? Wait till you see it, it's beautifully done."

Another source tells the outlet that staging a virtual show from another stadium was ruled out almost as soon as The Weeknd signed on to perform. "The whole idea of Super Bowl half-time is that you're able to experience that," the insider adds, "The NFL (National Football League) didn't want the fans in attendance not to have that experience. The easy way out is to have it somewhere else, but it is part of the overall Super Bowl."

Super Bowl executive producer Jesse Collins previously told Entertainment Tonight, "We're gonna use the stadium to present the half-time show in a way that it's never been presented before... Instead of focusing on what we can't do (due to the pandemic), it's like, 'Look at what the opportunities are because of the cards we've been dealt'."

