Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

Meanwhile, " the former American football offensive tackle also appears to weigh in on the drama, insisting that he 'e ain't gotta explain myself to nobody.'

Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Donald Penn and girlfriend Nia Guzman are exchanging shades with his estranged wife Dominique Penn on social media. Taking to Instagram Story, Nia started to take a jab at Dominique and Donald's other baby mamas for coming at their relationship.

"Imagine people bonding over their dislike towards you [multiple crying and laughing emojis] it's the fanclub for me," Nia wrote on Sunday, January 31. To that, Dominique has a lengthy response.

"OK Ms wanna be funny I let your lil bulls**t ride out long enough don't come talking about no fan club when you use to follow me bish!!! Stop!! You was a whole fan of mine even had ya people reach out to my baby store about some free s**t for ya daughter," claimed Dominique. "You was loving the crew tryna be cool before you messed with Donald so piped down! I'm not the one wanna throw subs for attention!!!! Don't anyone have problem with you! But if you wanna make his problems your problem then coo!!!"

Dominique went on to say, "So I'm respectfully, disrespectfully asking you to pipe down. Cuz yo scary behind was just asking why camilla don't like you when I never had a problem with you. Grow up and stop with the passive aggresive gaslighting bs!!!"

Meanwhile, Donald also appeared to weigh in on the drama. "People keeping my name in they mouth tryna justify themselves I know me ain't gotta explain myself to nobody believe what you want I'm good," the former American football offensive tackle penned.

Back in 2018, Donald was involved domestic violence case as he was accused of slapping his wife's buttocks, grabbing her wrist and pouring a drink over her head at his Los Angeles home. He was said to be leaving the scene by the time police arrived to take a report.

Dominique later issued a joint statement, denying any physical altercation had taken place. "There was a verbal disagreement, there was NO physical altercation," the statement said at the time. "The two are in the middle of a divorce and it is a hard time for both parties."