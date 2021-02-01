 
 

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

To commemorate her baby girl's latest milestone, the 23-year-old beauty mogul enjoys a girls' trip in Turks and Caicos along with her sisters, their daughters and some of her best friends.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner did not let the pandemic stop her from celebrating her daughter's 3rd birthday. To commemorate Stormi's milestone, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took her family to a dreamy vacation in Turks and Caicos that is only open for tourism under strict rules amid the COVID-19 surge.

Offering more details about the 23-year-old's girls' trip was E! News. A source told the outlet, "It was a girls' trip to celebrate Stormi's birthday in one of their favorite places. They stayed at a private villa where they have often stayed in the past."

The source added, "They stayed for three nights and had a great vacation spending time at the beach, swimming, taking boat rides and playing in the sand." Joining the beauty mogul was her three older sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, as well as their children, Dream Kardashian, True Thompson, Penelope Disick, North West and Chicago West.

"It was all about the kids...Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie made it fun for them," the insider said of the siblings. "They took tons of pictures and the sisters sat around watching the kids play at the beach."

Aside from her sisters, the daughter of Kris Jenner also invited some of her best friends. "[She] also brought along some of her best friends, including Stassie and Victoria," the source further explained. "They flew on [her] jet and had a great few days celebrating Stormi. They took off and headed home on Friday night to have more birthday celebrations for Stormi in L.A."

Kylie herself shared several pictures from her tropical getaway on Instagram. One of the snaps saw Stormi, whom she shares with Travis Scott (II), walking out onto a balcony in a cream-colored jumpsuit. Another shot displayed "Happy Birthday" balloons hung on the top of a wide door. In the accompaniment of the post, she wrote, "gotta love a random photo dump."

