 
 

Nile Rodgers Laments Over Delay in Giving Late Mother Proper Funeral Due to COVID-19

Nile Rodgers Laments Over Delay in Giving Late Mother Proper Funeral Due to COVID-19
Instagram
Celebrity

Beverly Goodman passed away on December 27 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, but her disco legend son claims he has not been able to make any funeral plans.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Disco legend Nile Rodgers is struggling to find closure a month after his mother's death because her body remains "in the back of a refrigerator truck" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beverly Goodman, 82, passed away on December 27 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, but the coronavirus chaos has meant he's been unable to give her a proper farewell.

In a pre-taped episode of the "Crisis What Crisis" podcast, which aired on Friday, January 28, the Chic star said, "Today is the 26th and I haven't been able to make any funeral plans. She's in the back of a refrigerator truck. Talk about crisis."

  See also...

"It's horrible, breaking our hearts. When you go there and you see something that's so graphic like that, it really reminds you of images of people thrown into mass graves."

Rodgers first opened up about how much he missed spending time with his mother ahead of Christmas. "The saddest part of this #COVID holiday is not being able to visit my #mom," he shared on December 23. "She's always happy and entertaining even w late stage #Alzheimer's. I've learned to redirect or not, so she’s never uncomfortable with her memory loss."

The singer later expressed his heartache at losing his mum with his Instagram followers just after Christmas, confessing her loss had left him feeling "numb." "My mom #BeverlyGoodman #RIP passed away around 6am today. I breathed some of my 1st breaths with her and she breathed some of her last with me. My brothers and I will contact everyone soon. Today I'm numb," he wrote on social media Sunday afternoon (Dec. 27). He shared a heartbreaking image of himself laying his head down next to hers.

You can share this post!

'The Message' Co-Writer Duke Bootee Died From Congestive Heart Disease

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Related Posts
Nile Rodgers Keen to Work With Dua Lipa Again Despite Being Dropped From Her Latest Album

Nile Rodgers Keen to Work With Dua Lipa Again Despite Being Dropped From Her Latest Album

Nile Rodgers Mourning Mom's Death

Nile Rodgers Mourning Mom's Death

Nile Rodgers and Liam Gallagher Donating Autographed Guitars for Music Fundraiser

Nile Rodgers and Liam Gallagher Donating Autographed Guitars for Music Fundraiser

Nile Rodgers Left Frightened as Many of His Friends Died of Coronavirus

Nile Rodgers Left Frightened as Many of His Friends Died of Coronavirus

Most Read
Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member
Celebrity

Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic