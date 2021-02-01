Handy George Clooney Transforms Into Family's Personal Tailor During COVID-19 Lockdown

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Aside from sewing his children's clothes and repairing his wife's torn dress, the 'Ocean's Eleven' actor claims to be breathing new life into the wood in his countryside home by giving them new paints.

AceShowbiz - George Clooney has been putting his sewing skills to good use by repairing his family's clothes during the COVID lockdown.

The "Ocean's Eleven" star has been isolating with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and their three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella at their estate in the English countryside, and the actor reveals he's turned into the family tailor.

He told AARP the Magazine, "I do a lot of sewing the kids' clothes. And my wife's dress that tore. I was a bachelor for a long time and didn't have any money, and you have to learn how to repair things."

The actor has also picked up a paintbrush to give the wood in their home a refresh.

"It was getting dingy, and I had buckets of stain, and I was, like, 'Well, what else am I going to do?'," he shrugged.

"It made me feel better. And I put chicken wire all around the dog yard."

And Clooney insists he is a really handy person to have around.

Boasting about his survival skills, he added, "If we were on an island and you had to pick somebody to help you survive, I would pick me. Ask all of my friends and they would pick me, too. I can make a waterspout out of this and a pitcher out of that."

Prior to this, Clooney revealed that he kept his tradition of exchanging romantic notes with his wife Amal ever even when they're spending more time than ever together under the same roof. "Even in lockdown, I'll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she'll write a letter and leave it under the pillow," the actor told AARP the Magazine. "I'm a big believer in letters. I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck. I have them framed. I put them in the house."