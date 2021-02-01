 
 

Handy George Clooney Transforms Into Family's Personal Tailor During COVID-19 Lockdown

Handy George Clooney Transforms Into Family's Personal Tailor During COVID-19 Lockdown
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Aside from sewing his children's clothes and repairing his wife's torn dress, the 'Ocean's Eleven' actor claims to be breathing new life into the wood in his countryside home by giving them new paints.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - George Clooney has been putting his sewing skills to good use by repairing his family's clothes during the COVID lockdown.

The "Ocean's Eleven" star has been isolating with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and their three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella at their estate in the English countryside, and the actor reveals he's turned into the family tailor.

He told AARP the Magazine, "I do a lot of sewing the kids' clothes. And my wife's dress that tore. I was a bachelor for a long time and didn't have any money, and you have to learn how to repair things."

The actor has also picked up a paintbrush to give the wood in their home a refresh.

"It was getting dingy, and I had buckets of stain, and I was, like, 'Well, what else am I going to do?'," he shrugged.

  See also...

"It made me feel better. And I put chicken wire all around the dog yard."

And Clooney insists he is a really handy person to have around.

Boasting about his survival skills, he added, "If we were on an island and you had to pick somebody to help you survive, I would pick me. Ask all of my friends and they would pick me, too. I can make a waterspout out of this and a pitcher out of that."

Prior to this, Clooney revealed that he kept his tradition of exchanging romantic notes with his wife Amal ever even when they're spending more time than ever together under the same roof. "Even in lockdown, I'll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she'll write a letter and leave it under the pillow," the actor told AARP the Magazine. "I'm a big believer in letters. I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck. I have them framed. I put them in the house."

You can share this post!

Monique Samuels Says She'll 'Never' Be Back to 'RHOP': 'The Hate Is Real'

'The Message' Co-Writer Duke Bootee Died From Congestive Heart Disease
Related Posts
George Clooney Recalls People Taking Photos Instead of Helping During His 2018 Accident

George Clooney Recalls People Taking Photos Instead of Helping During His 2018 Accident

George Clooney to Tackle New 'Buck Rogers' Series as Executive Producer

George Clooney to Tackle New 'Buck Rogers' Series as Executive Producer

George Clooney and Wife Amal Continue Love Letter Tradition Amid Pandemic

George Clooney and Wife Amal Continue Love Letter Tradition Amid Pandemic

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

Most Read
Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member
Celebrity

Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic