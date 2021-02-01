'SNL': John Krasinski Kisses Pete Davidson While Reminiscing 'The Office' Character

NBC TV

A new episode of the NBC show also tackles the the U.S. Capitol riot as a skit sees an FBI agent arresting the 'Jack Ryan' star and one of his friends for participating in the January 6 riot.

Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - The first episode of "Saturday Night Live" aired on January 30 with John Krasinski as the host. During his monologue, the "A Quiet Place" actor/director shared that he felt honored to be able to host his favorite show.

"I am so honored to be hosting the first show of 2021. I genuinely cannot tell you what a huge deal it is to be here right now," the "Jack Ryan" star said on stage. "I have been watching this show since I was 8 years old… So to be here on this stage is nothing short of mind blowing to me."

The audience members, however, interrupted him as they flooded him with questions about "The Office" with cast member Alex Moffat asking him where Pam (Jenna Fischer) was. "I have a question. ... So my question is you're Jim from 'The Office'?" he asked.

To that, John replied, "Nope, I'm actually John. Hello." He continued saying, "Pam is a fictional character." Despite his answer, Ego Nwodim told John to stop working out because "Jim is soft," while Kenan Thompson said that he needed to see John kissing Pam "today."

That was when a fan of "The Office", played by Pete Davidson, appeared and made a proposition. "I think they really need for someone to be Pam," Pete told John, adding, "I think we've got to give them what they want. Jim, I think you have to kiss Pam." The two then shared a kiss in front of the crowd who quickly cheered on them.

Later in the episode, the cast members tackled the the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 in a skit. The said skit saw John joining his five other pals at a friend's home for a game night when an FBI agent visited them to arrest their friend Brad for participating in the riot. When asked why he did that, Brad told his friends, "I care about our nation and its Constitution, so I wiped jelly on a statue and put (Nancy) Pelosi's phone down my pants."

"Are you Keith Reynolds?" the undercover FBI officer later asked John, who responded, "Yes, or QDaddy on Facebook." He then left with the officer while carrying what appears to be the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in attempt to mimic Adam Christian Johnson a.k.a. "Podium Guy" from the riot.