 
 

Halle Berry Makes Sure Son Is Aware About Harmful Gender Stereotypes From Early Age

Halle Berry Makes Sure Son Is Aware About Harmful Gender Stereotypes From Early Age
Instagram
Celebrity

In a digital Sundance Film Festival panel titled 'Women Breaking Barriers: An Industry Shift', the 'Monster's Ball' actress reveals how she teaches her children to be deep thinkers on the subject.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Halle Berry is teaching her children all about sexism and encouraging her son to challenge gender stereotypes.

The Oscar winner shares 12-year-old daughter Nahla with her model ex Gabriel Aubry, and seven-year-old son Maceo with actor Olivier Martinez, and she's made sure they are well aware about harmful gender expectations.

In a digital Sundance Film Festival panel titled, "Women Breaking Barriers: An Industry Shift", she shared: "I have a seven-year-old son, and I have realised what my job is in raising him."

"If we want to have a future that's different, that is where it starts. You made me think of how many conversations I've had with him, say, since he's turned five years old, about the differences in boys and girls, and I see how he's taught to feel like he's superior, at five, than girls are."

  See also...

The "Monster's Ball" star continued, "I've had to really break that down for him and give him a new perspective, and challenge those thoughts and ask him to identify where that comes from, and if he believes that or not and challenge what he's subconsciously getting from somewhere."

"I can tell that because we're having those conversations he is going to grow as a deep thinker on the subject. He's going to be determined not to just accept it. I keep challenging him all the time, like, 'Well, why is that a 'girl color?'"

At the panel, Berry also talked about feeling "empowered" by making "Bruised", in which she plays a MMA fighter. "It was one of the hardest things I've ever done," said the star of the challenges in making the movie. Still, "as a Black woman, I've never felt more empowered the last two or three years," she added.

You can share this post!

Lenny Kravitz Hails Cicely Tyson as 'Black Queen' in Emotional Tribute Following Her Death

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43
Related Posts
Halle Berry Will Never Date a Friend's Ex as She Calls it 'Cardinal Sin'

Halle Berry Will Never Date a Friend's Ex as She Calls it 'Cardinal Sin'

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

Most Read
Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member
Celebrity

Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Dancehall Artist Mavado's 18-Year-Old Son Found Guilty of Murder

Dancehall Artist Mavado's 18-Year-Old Son Found Guilty of Murder

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J