Clean Bandit Opens Up About Unsuccessful Attempt in Getting Lewis Capaldi Collaboration
While they were able to work with the likes of Demi Lovato, Anne-Marie, Zara Larsson and Sean Paul, the 'Symphony' hitmakers reveal that the 'Someone You Loved' singer hasn't returned their messages.

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Clean Bandit have been trying to get Lewis Capaldi to collaborate with them.

The "Symphony" hitmakers - made up of Grace Chatto and brothers Jack Patterson and Luke Patterson - have collaborated with the likes of Demi Lovato, Anne-Marie, Zara Larsson and Sean Paul, but the "Someone You Loved" singer hasn't returned their messages.

"We would love to collaborate with him. We have DMed him a few times but no success, as of yet," Grace told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "But he's incredible. He's definitely a nice guy but poor thing, he must get so many DMs."

The group's new single "Higher" sees them teaming up with rapper iann dior, who topped the charts last year (20) with his track "Mood".

The collaboration was released on Friday (January 29), and they were delighted to get to film the video in Jamaica.

"I produced it and Jack and Luke directed it. Jack wanted to film at sunrise and sunset every day so we were getting up at 3am and filming long hours," Grace added.

"But iann was incredible and was so up for everything. Like, 'Can you throw yourself off this cliff into the sea?' He was down for everything. I'm glad he survived. I'm glad we all survived, actually."

The band previously revealed how the coronavirus pandemic allowed them to complete the 20 songs they had already written before the health crisis. Grace shared, "We wrote 20 songs or so in the month before lockdown started, just the bare bones, so during lockdown we just worked on producing them."

