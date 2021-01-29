 
 

Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors

Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' actress is spotted wearing a new diamond ring on that finger when arriving at 'Saturday Night Live' studio with her boyfriend.

  • Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly taking their relationship to the next level? The 34-year-old actress has sparked rumors that she got engaged to the 30-year-old musician with her new accessory.

The former "Transformers" star was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger when she arrived at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Thursday, January 28 with her 30-year-old boyfriend. She sported the huge sparkler on her left ring finger which was caught on camera as she stepped out of a black car, raising a speculation that he may have popped the question to his girlfriend.

Megan kept it stylish during the outing, wearing a black coat, pants and shoes in matching color. She also had cute pink cat ears sitting atop her head, while carrying a pink cheetah print cardigan and a blue water bottle.

  See also...

Megan was there to accompany MGK, who came for a rehearsal for his upcoming appearing on "Saturday Night Live". The rocker is set to make his debut as a musical guest in the Saturday, January 30 episode of the NBC sketch series.

For the occasion, the "Hold On (Shut Up)" singer bundled up in a black puffy jacket and a black jumpsuit tucked into rubber boots with pink soles. Being a gentleman, he was seen holding the SUV's door open for his lady.

Megan and MGK were first rumored to be romantically linked after she filmed a music video for his song "Bloody Valentine". They confirmed their relationship in June 2020, just a month after she and her estranged husband Brian Austin Green announced their split.

The former "New Girl" star and the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum dated on-and-off since 2004 before they got married in 2010. They share three sons together, Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green and Journey River Green.

You can share this post!

Nick Cannon's Daytime Talk Show Revived After Anti-Semitism Controversy
Related Posts
Megan Fox Officially Files for Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox Officially Files for Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox Gives a Peek at New Tattoo for Machine Gun Kelly on AMAs 2020 Red Carpet

Megan Fox Gives a Peek at New Tattoo for Machine Gun Kelly on AMAs 2020 Red Carpet

Megan Fox Appears to Subtly Shades Brian Austin Green With New 'Once in a Lifetime' Romance

Megan Fox Appears to Subtly Shades Brian Austin Green With New 'Once in a Lifetime' Romance

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Most Read
Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split
Celebrity

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

Jordyn Woods Amuses BF Karl-Anthony Towns With Her Twerking in 'Buss It' Video

Jordyn Woods Amuses BF Karl-Anthony Towns With Her Twerking in 'Buss It' Video

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'