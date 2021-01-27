 
 

Sabrina Carpenter Looks Forward to Evolving as Artist After Signed to Island Records


Darcus Brees, the president and CEO of the recording company, describes the 'Skin' hitmaker as 'a star' and 'a talented young woman' with powerful vocals and infectious personality.

AceShowbiz - Actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter has landed a major new deal with Island Records.

The 21-year-old confirmed the exciting news in a statement released on Tuesday (January 26) as her new single "Skin" becomes a huge radio hit in the U.S.

Sabrina says, "Darcus (Brees, president and CEO of Island Records) and the team really understood my vision from the moment we first met. They just got me and have been super supportive."

"It's the perfect place for me to start the next chapter of my music career and evolution as an artist. I can't wait for everyone to hear what we're working on for this year!"

Brees adds, "Sabrina Carpenter is a star. Her powerful vocals, infectious personality, and successful career as a singer, songwriter and actress attest to that. We are thrilled to welcome such a talented young woman to the Island Records family."

Carpenter has also been making headlines for the curious lyrics in "Skin", which fans are convinced is a response to Olivia Rodrigo's Billboard Hot 100 number one "Drivers License".

In the 17-year-old's breakup anthem, she sings, "And you're probably with the blonde girl/Who always made me doubt/She's so much older than me/She's everything I'm insecure about," which fans believe is about Rodrigo's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-star and alleged former boyfriend Joshua Bassett's new love, Carpenter.

Carpenter addressed the speculation over the weekend, writing, "i wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it... Skin isn't calling out one single person. some lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year."

