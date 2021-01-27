 
 

Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Victims to Receive Settlement From Liquidation of His Company

Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Victims to Receive Settlement From Liquidation of His Company
WENN
Celebrity

Judge Mary Walrath has approved a $17 million settlement to more than 50 women who have launched lawsuits against the disgraced movie producer for alleged sexual misconduct.

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - A judge has approved a $17 million (£12.4 million) payout to the women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Bankruptcy judge Mary Walrath overruled the objection to the settlement from some of Weinstein's victims, insisting that without the payout the plaintiffs would get "minimal, if any, recovery."

Judge Walrath reasoned that 83 per cent of the claimants in the case "have expressed very loudly that they want closure through acceptance of this plan, that they do not seek to have to go through any further litigation in order to receive some recovery, some possible recompense... although it's clear that money will never give them that."

The money, which will come from the liquidation of The Weinstein Company, will be split between more than 50 plaintiffs - with the most serious allegations receiving payouts of $500,000 or more.

  See also...

In addition, the company's directors and officers - including Harvey's brother Bob - will also receive releases which absolve them of any potential liability in enabling the disgraced producer's conduct.

Prior to the settlement being approved, 39 of Weinstein's accusers had voted in favour of the payout, while eight were opposed.

Those who are still opposed to the settlement will have the option to forgo their money if they want to continue pursuing their claims against Weinstein outside of bankruptcy court.

Weinstein is currently behind bars, after he was sentenced last year (20) to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault.

You can share this post!

Korean Actress Song Yoo-Jung Dies at 26

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance
Related Posts
Judge Postpones Harvey Weinstein Extradition Hearing for Second Time

Judge Postpones Harvey Weinstein Extradition Hearing for Second Time

Harvey Weinstein Has Cameras Recording His Every Move to Prevent Jeffrey Epstein Incident

Harvey Weinstein Has Cameras Recording His Every Move to Prevent Jeffrey Epstein Incident

Harvey Weinstein Tests Negative for Covid-19 Amid Health Issues in Prison

Harvey Weinstein Tests Negative for Covid-19 Amid Health Issues in Prison

Harvey Weinstein's Team Addresses His Health Issues After Suspected of Having COVID-19 Again

Harvey Weinstein's Team Addresses His Health Issues After Suspected of Having COVID-19 Again

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump