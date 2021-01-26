 
 

'Signed' Contestants Weigh In on Rick Ross Being Accused of Colorism

The rapper and record executive is slammed online for being biased towards two contestants Just Brittany and Kaiya as they performed in front of him and fellow judges The-Dream and Lenny S.

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross was accused of being a colorist after a clip from his failed 2017 VH1 competition "Signed" went viral. People thought that the rapper and record executive was being biased towards two contestants Just Brittany and Kaiya as they performed in front of him and fellow judges The-Dream and Lenny S.

In the viral video, Ross could be seen telling Just Brittany, "Your future is bright," despite her struggle singing on the right pitch. Following her up was Kaiya, who sang effortlessly. However, Rick interrupted her and told her that it "wasn't the best platform for your voice."

Upon watching the video, many Internet users slammed Rick for being a colorist as Brittany has a lighter complexion than Kaiya. The latter has responded to the situation in a new interview with The Shade Room, saying that "the resurfacing of the video is so surreal."

"I'm humbled that a lot of people have come out in support of my journey. Colorism is a topic that needs to be discussed wholly and not summed up in one response, but it's very disheartening to know so many go through this male or female," so she shared. "To pin black women and men against one another, or make it where some are seen superior is sad. As the years go on, I hope it's being addressed and rectified in the future."

She further noted that she gained valuable lessons and relationships from the TV show. "[It was] very positive," she continued. "I've met some really talented people, we have developed friendships and keep in touch. The guidance and critiques, I've received on my overall performance have been invaluable. I've never stopped performing. I'm currently writing original songs. I'm also reaching out to other songwriters and producers. I'm perfecting my sound every day. I'm achieving this by taking personal experiences, over the years, and putting them to music."

Just Brittany also commented on the viral clip in an Instagram post on Sunday, January 24. "That's me in the orange hair," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm happy this video is making its rounds and I want to say that colorism definitely plays a role in lighter skinned women, like myself, having more access in the industry. Kaiya is extremely talented and I wish darker women were seen more."

