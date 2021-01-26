 
 

Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Has Moved to London for One Year Stay

Warner Bros.
Celebrity

'The White Tiger' actress, who is married to Nick Jonas, makes the confession during a virtual interview with Ellen DeGeneres, noting that she has another TV show project for Amazon.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Priyanka Chopra has pledged to spend a year in London after signing on for a string of British-based projects.

The "Baywatch" star, who is married to Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas in lavish ceremonies back in December 2018, is currently promoting her new film, "The White Tiger", from her adopted home in the capital, where she has been hanging out with her mum since the beginning of 2021, and now she has revealed she's staying there.

"I moved here a couple of months ago, but I'm gonna be here for a year," she said in a virtual interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

  See also...

"I finished one movie here and now I have a TV show for Amazon that I'm doing, called 'Citadel', that starts now... but I love London. It's a crazy London right now. We're in Tier 5, so everything is shut except filming and essential services, but I'm happy because my mom's here and my dog is here, so I don't feel that alone," the actress further revealed to the host.

Meanwhile, during quarantine last year, Priyanka learned a lot about her husband, explaining, "He's a lot neater than I am. Because I don't wanna be the messy one in the house I've started keeping my shoes back and making the bed in the morning, and he loves eating on the dining table. You can't eat on the couch, which I kinda love doing, so I've learned that sometimes we've gotta pivot towards each other... He's very formal that way. He's super fancy."

