WB and HBO Shut Down Rumors of 'Harry Potter' TV Series

Warner Brothers and HBO streaming service have slammed reports suggesting that they are teaming up to develop a television project based on the famous J.K. Rowling book.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. studio chiefs have shut down reports suggesting they are developing a "Harry Potter" TV spin-off series.

An article in The Hollywood Reporter hit headlines on Monday morning (25Jan21) when it was claimed a new live-action "Potter" project was in the works at U.S. streaming service HBO Max, which is backed by WarnerMedia executives.

The report alleged bosses were currently searching for writers to pen a potential series set inside the world of the hugely popular J.K. Rowling franchise, although it failed to offer up any further details as the talks are said to be in the very early stages.

However, officials from both Warner Bros. and HBO Max have since disputed the rumours.

In a joint statement issued to TheWrap.com, they insist, "There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform."

Rowling, who controls the rights to the franchise, has yet to comment on the news.

Her "Harry Potter" fantasy books have already spawned eight feature film adaptations, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular boy wizard, while a prequel movie series, titled "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", has also been a huge hit with fans, with a third instalment due for release next year (22).

There was also a stage production "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" which served as a prequel to the books. It kicked off in the West End in 2016 before branching out to Broadway in 2018. It won multiple accolades including Best Play at Laurence Olivier Awards and Tony Awards.

