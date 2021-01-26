 
 

Katie Price Hopes Autistic Son Doesn't Outlive Her

The former glamour model says she is worried about how her 18-year-old autistic son Harvey would cope after she died because no one could cope with his violent behaviour and emotional disturbances in the way she could.

AceShowbiz - Katie Price hopes she isn't outlived by her son.

The former glamour model insisted she doesn't "want" 18-year-old Harvey - who has septo-optic dysplasia, which causes blindness and growth hormone deficiency, Prader-Willi syndrome, ADHD and autism - to die before her but she worries about how he'd cope if she wasn't there to look after him.

"I wish he would go before me. Not because I want him to die, but you talk to any mother and they worry about who will look after their disabled child when they are gone," she told The Times magazine. "He wouldn't understand why I wasn't there and it would break his heart. No one would cuddle him like me. No one would kiss him."

"The thought of him dying of a little broken heart would be awful."

Katie compared Harvey to an "adult baby" and admitted there is no one who can cope with his violent behaviour and emotional disturbances in the way she can. However, even she has been struggling recently, and made the difficult decision to place Harvey in a residential college, where he has the chance to socialise with other teenagers.

"Residential, for him, it gives him a chance to be an adult, get independent life skills and not just try and rely on me all the time," Katie said as she appeared on Britain's "This Morning" on Monday (25Jan21). "He deserves it. I'm trying to look for a 52-week placement for him. Because some weekends, he makes friends and they want to go to the cinema or go bowling, he might not want to come to me. So it gives him the option to come to me or socialise with his friends and excel in his skills. Just to be a man basically."

Katie added that he started at the college a year and a half ago although he's not currently there due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but only recently became a residential student.

