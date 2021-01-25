'Big Brother' Star Jackson Michie Gets Candid About Secret Drug Addiction

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - "Big Brother" star Jackson Michie has opened up about his secret battle against drug addiction. A year after coming out as the winner of season 21 of the CBS series, revealed in a TikTok video that he was recovering from the addiction when he competed on the show.

In response to a request for a "one-in-a-million" story that you "can't believe happened to you," Jackson posted on the platform a video in which he got candid about his secret battle. "Before going into 'Big Brother', I was addicted to Xanax, struggled with Adderall and cocaine, and I took my last Xanax less than two days prior to moving into this show," he admitted.

Jackson added, "At the age of 23, I literally went through Xanax rehab, post-surgery recovery, on national television for 100 days and beat 15 people to be the winner of 'Big Brother 21'."

In a separate video, he revealed that he's now using cannabis instead of prescription medication, noting that he made TikTok videos in order to hold himself "accountable." He continued explaining, "I don't want to go back down the same paths that I've been down and live the same life that I've lived."

Prior to this, Jackson, who is rumored to be dating "Cheer" star Morgan Simianer, was held accountable for his racially insensitive tweet landed him in hot water. He was slammed online for not explicitly saying "Black Lives Matter" amid the protests.

Owning up to his mistake, Jackson issued an apology. "I'm sorry for not being educated enough to understand that I will never understand what it's like to be African American, to be a person of color, to be Black in this country and in this world," Jackson said in an Instagram video at the time. "I will never understand that. But, I stand with you, and I am sorry. Black lives matter, and I am sorry."