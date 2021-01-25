 
 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 'Sad Situation' Amid Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 'Sad Situation' Amid Divorce Rumors
WENN/C.Smith
Celebrity

The reality TV star, who is staying in their $60 million Hidden Hills home, is said to be 'communicating little' with her alleged estranged husband, who is currently spending his time in his Wyoming ranch.

  • Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amid reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are heading for divorce, the pair are apparently living life on their own. The reality TV star, who is staying in their $60 million Hidden Hills home, is said to be "communicating little" with her alleged estranged husband, who is currently spending his time in his Wyoming ranch.

"Kim and Kanye are doing fine living their separate lives," an insider shares with HollywoodLife.com. "They're communicating little but not as much as one would think."

The source goes on saying, "They say whatever they need to say [to each other]. There's nothing going on in that department. She's in L.A., trying to keep the kids' lives as normal. It's a sad situation." The couple shares four kids North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (2) and Psalm (1).

Kim, meanwhile, allegedly seeks privacy amid the divorce rumors as she "has been in Palm Springs this week just to get out of L.A. and get some privacy. She got there earlier in the week."

  See also...

Prior to this, it was said that Kim and Kanye had been struggling to work their marriage for more than a year as a source claimed that they stopped having romantic feelings for each other a very long time ago. "The love story between Kim and Kanye has been over for a long time, more than a year," a source claimed to PEOPLE. "They adored each other but have too many differences."

"Kim has become more independent and has lost patience with his antics, rants, the presidential campaign and tweets," the source continued. "Kim is capable of moving her life forward without him. She is busy studying [to be a lawyer], running her business, promoting it, and raising their children. That is what she wants to do."

Neither the SKIMS founder or the "Yesus Is King" musician has commented on the reports, but it seems like people will get to find out their alleged marital problem in upcoming 20th and final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They've filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems," said an insider earlier this month.

However, the source noted that the famous clan made sure that it wouldn't leak before the new season premieres as "everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won't screen until later in 2021." Meanwhile, another source claimed that the Yeezy founder was "less than thrilled" that their marrital issues will be aired on the show.

You can share this post!

Eva Mendes Taking Step Back From Social Media After Daughter's Complaint

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion
Related Posts
Report: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 'Love Story' Ended 'More Than A Year' Ago

Report: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 'Love Story' Ended 'More Than A Year' Ago

Report: 'Humiliated' Kim Kardashian Asked Jeffree Star to Clarify Kanye West Hookup Rumors

Report: 'Humiliated' Kim Kardashian Asked Jeffree Star to Clarify Kanye West Hookup Rumors

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off 2021 With Plant-Based Diet

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off 2021 With Plant-Based Diet

Kim Kardashian Wants 'Full Custody' of Her Kids in Rumored Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Wants 'Full Custody' of Her Kids in Rumored Divorce From Kanye West

Most Read
Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations
Celebrity

Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Perrie Edwards Snubbed by Boys as Teen Because She Wouldn't Kiss Them

Perrie Edwards Snubbed by Boys as Teen Because She Wouldn't Kiss Them

Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Laid to Rest Following Tragic Death

Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Laid to Rest Following Tragic Death

Bow Wow Accused of Disrespecting Keyshia Cole With Comment During 'Verzuz' Battle

Bow Wow Accused of Disrespecting Keyshia Cole With Comment During 'Verzuz' Battle

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Keyshia Cole's Sister Not Happy Over Her Reunion With O.T. Genasis During Ashanti 'Verzuz' Battle

Keyshia Cole's Sister Not Happy Over Her Reunion With O.T. Genasis During Ashanti 'Verzuz' Battle

Gabourey Sidibe Insists Her Eating Disorder Has Nothing to Do With Losing Weight

Gabourey Sidibe Insists Her Eating Disorder Has Nothing to Do With Losing Weight

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Kodak Black Already Released From Jail Following Pardon From Trump

Kodak Black Already Released From Jail Following Pardon From Trump

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

Summer Walker Goes on Date Night After London On Da Track Split

Summer Walker Goes on Date Night After London On Da Track Split