Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 'Sad Situation' Amid Divorce Rumors

Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amid reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are heading for divorce, the pair are apparently living life on their own. The reality TV star, who is staying in their $60 million Hidden Hills home, is said to be "communicating little" with her alleged estranged husband, who is currently spending his time in his Wyoming ranch.

"Kim and Kanye are doing fine living their separate lives," an insider shares with HollywoodLife.com. "They're communicating little but not as much as one would think."

The source goes on saying, "They say whatever they need to say [to each other]. There's nothing going on in that department. She's in L.A., trying to keep the kids' lives as normal. It's a sad situation." The couple shares four kids North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (2) and Psalm (1).

Kim, meanwhile, allegedly seeks privacy amid the divorce rumors as she "has been in Palm Springs this week just to get out of L.A. and get some privacy. She got there earlier in the week."

Prior to this, it was said that Kim and Kanye had been struggling to work their marriage for more than a year as a source claimed that they stopped having romantic feelings for each other a very long time ago. "The love story between Kim and Kanye has been over for a long time, more than a year," a source claimed to PEOPLE. "They adored each other but have too many differences."

"Kim has become more independent and has lost patience with his antics, rants, the presidential campaign and tweets," the source continued. "Kim is capable of moving her life forward without him. She is busy studying [to be a lawyer], running her business, promoting it, and raising their children. That is what she wants to do."

Neither the SKIMS founder or the "Yesus Is King" musician has commented on the reports, but it seems like people will get to find out their alleged marital problem in upcoming 20th and final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They've filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems," said an insider earlier this month.

However, the source noted that the famous clan made sure that it wouldn't leak before the new season premieres as "everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won't screen until later in 2021." Meanwhile, another source claimed that the Yeezy founder was "less than thrilled" that their marrital issues will be aired on the show.