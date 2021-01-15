Report: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 'Love Story' Ended 'More Than A Year' Ago

WENN/Instar Celebrity

Meanwhile, another report suggests that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star will not let the alleged trouble in her marriage to the 'Gold Digger' rapper get to her.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce might not be surprising for people around them. If a new report is to be believed, the pair stopped having romantic feelings for each other a very long time ago.

"The love story between Kim and Kanye has been over for a long time, more than a year," a source claimed to PEOPLE. "They adored each other but have too many differences."

"Kim has become more independent and has lost patience with his antics, rants, the presidential campaign and tweets," the source continued. "Kim is capable of moving her life forward without him. She is busy studying [to be a lawyer], running her business, promoting it, and raising their children. That is what she wants to do."

Meanwhile, another report suggested that Kim would not let the alleged trouble in her marriage to Kanye West get to her. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was said to be channeling peace and strength as she tried to put the past behind her.

"Kim wants to feel at peace going into this new chapter of her life and is focused on herself and her children," a source told E! News of the SKIMS founder. "She wants to feel strong mentally and physically."

The insider went on to say that the mom of four "has been very busy with her business, which has been a blessing. She's really focusing on the kids and their happiness as well."

Despite rumors that Kim and Kanye are heading for divorce, the source assured that there's no bad blood between the alleged estranged couple. "Kim and Kanye have no bad blood and they are very cordial. He's focusing on his world and she is focusing on her world," the source noted. Previously, it was said that nothing changed for the "Jesus Is King" artist as he reportedly still "loves his extended family. They are super close."