 
 

Report: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 'Love Story' Ended 'More Than A Year' Ago

Report: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 'Love Story' Ended 'More Than A Year' Ago
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

Meanwhile, another report suggests that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star will not let the alleged trouble in her marriage to the 'Gold Digger' rapper get to her.

  • Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce might not be surprising for people around them. If a new report is to be believed, the pair stopped having romantic feelings for each other a very long time ago.

"The love story between Kim and Kanye has been over for a long time, more than a year," a source claimed to PEOPLE. "They adored each other but have too many differences."

"Kim has become more independent and has lost patience with his antics, rants, the presidential campaign and tweets," the source continued. "Kim is capable of moving her life forward without him. She is busy studying [to be a lawyer], running her business, promoting it, and raising their children. That is what she wants to do."

  See also...

Meanwhile, another report suggested that Kim would not let the alleged trouble in her marriage to Kanye West get to her. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was said to be channeling peace and strength as she tried to put the past behind her.

"Kim wants to feel at peace going into this new chapter of her life and is focused on herself and her children," a source told E! News of the SKIMS founder. "She wants to feel strong mentally and physically."

The insider went on to say that the mom of four "has been very busy with her business, which has been a blessing. She's really focusing on the kids and their happiness as well."

Despite rumors that Kim and Kanye are heading for divorce, the source assured that there's no bad blood between the alleged estranged couple. "Kim and Kanye have no bad blood and they are very cordial. He's focusing on his world and she is focusing on her world," the source noted. Previously, it was said that nothing changed for the "Jesus Is King" artist as he reportedly still "loves his extended family. They are super close."

You can share this post!

Ariel Pink Accused of Physical and Sexual Abuse by Ex-Girlfriend

NeNe Leakes Blames Cast and Production for Her 'RHOA' Exit
Related Posts
Report: 'Humiliated' Kim Kardashian Asked Jeffree Star to Clarify Kanye West Hookup Rumors

Report: 'Humiliated' Kim Kardashian Asked Jeffree Star to Clarify Kanye West Hookup Rumors

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off 2021 With Plant-Based Diet

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off 2021 With Plant-Based Diet

Kim Kardashian Wants 'Full Custody' of Her Kids in Rumored Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Wants 'Full Custody' of Her Kids in Rumored Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating CNN's Host Van Jones Amid Kanye West Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating CNN's Host Van Jones Amid Kanye West Divorce Rumors

Most Read
Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion
Celebrity

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick Mourn Sudden Passing of 'Election' Co-Star Jessica Campbell

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick Mourn Sudden Passing of 'Election' Co-Star Jessica Campbell

LeToya Luckett's Estranged Husband Blames Outsiders for Divorce, Denies Cheating Allegations

LeToya Luckett's Estranged Husband Blames Outsiders for Divorce, Denies Cheating Allegations

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Being 'Date Raped' by Late RnB Singer Sherrick

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Being 'Date Raped' by Late RnB Singer Sherrick

Chris Rock Points Out Differences Between Capitol Riot and BLM Protests

Chris Rock Points Out Differences Between Capitol Riot and BLM Protests