Justin Bieber Says He Was 'Hurting' and 'Angry at God' During 2014 DUI Arrest

The 'Yummy' singer marks the seventh anniversary of his 2014 arrest for driving under the influence with a heartfelt post about his meltdown that led to his brush with the law.

Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has reflected on his DUI arrest seven years ago, confessing he was "unhappy, angry, misled and misunderstood" during the meltdown that led to the police drama.

The "Yummy" hitmaker took to Instagram on Saturday (23Jan21) to talk about his mindset at the time, insisting he is "not proud" of the incident, but noting he was "hurting" and "confused" by things that were happening in his personal life.

He wrote, "7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead (sic), misunderstood and angry at god... I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami."

Justin added his renewed sense of faith has helped him become a better person. "God has brought me a long way," he explained. "From then til now I do realize something... God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don't allow shame to ruin your 'today' let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be."

Justin has previously spoken out about his wild years, revealing the fact he became a global superstar at the age of 13 negatively impacted his growth.

In a lengthy 2019 social media post, he wrote, "I went from a 13-year-old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world, with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was. You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it."

"By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world."

The "Love Yourself" singer also opened up about his struggles in an episode of his Facebook Watch series, in which he highlighted the importance of seeking professional help, "It doesn't mean you're weak, it just means, like, you care about yourself and you care about those around you and you wanna be a healthy individual."