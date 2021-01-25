Oprah Winfrey, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey and More Pay Tribute to Larry King

WENN/Mario Mitsis Celebrity

A number of celebrities have taken to social media to remember the television icon after he passed away at the age of 87 during his hospitalization in Los Angeles.

Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey and 50 Cent are leading the tributes to veteran newsman Larry King following his death on Saturday (23Jan21).

The pair has joined a long list of celebrities honouring the 87 year old, who passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after being treated for COVID-19.

Oprah posted a shot of King interviewing her and wrote, "It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King." And rapper 50 Cent added a snap of himself with the newsman, adding, "R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him."

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest hailed King an "American treasure," calling him "a dear friend and mentor."

There have also been tributes from Wendy Williams, Craig Ferguson, Tony Bennett, Kevin Smith, Piers Morgan, Albert Brooks, and actress Viola Davis, who wrote, "Oh no!!! RIP Larry King... what a Titan you were! One of our true icons. You are no longer in pain. Rest well."

Meanwhile, Celine Dion has paid a glowing tribute to King on social media, writing, "I'm so sad to learn about Larry King's passing. He was such a kind gentleman, and he made all of us feel as though we were speaking with a lifelong friend. There will never be anyone like him, and he will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to his family and friends."

Mariah Carey has also posted a tribute to the TV star on Twitter, adding, "Rest In Peace Larry King. What a wonderful life and an iconic career. I'm grateful to have known him. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and family." And Reese Witherspoon also praised the iconic broadcaster, tweeting: "So sad to hear the news about Larry King today. I was lucky enough to be interviewed by him and see his unique interview style first hand. He was a deeply thoughtful, intelligent, kind man..."

Officials at acting union SAG-AFTRA have also paid their respects to the TV titan, with president Gabrielle Carteris telling WENN, "From heads of state to the most popular entertainers of the day, Larry King interviewed them all. His warm, avuncular manner drew guests, listeners and viewers alike."

"Over a career of more than six decades, he was equally comfortable on radio, television and digital media, and he never stopped connecting with audiences. His distinctive voice will be sorely missed. Our condolences go out to his family and friends."