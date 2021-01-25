 
 

Asia Argento Accuses 'xXx' Director Rob Cohen of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Her

The 'Land of the Dead' actress is expected to detail the alleged sexual assault she suffered at the hands of the 'xXx' filmmaker in her memoir after claiming she was drugged by the director.

  • Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Asia Argento's upcoming memoir will detail an alleged sexual abuse claim against "Fast & The Furious" director Rob Cohen.

The actress has accused the filmmaker of drugging and having sex with her while she shot his film "xXx" with Vin Diesel.

Asia confirmed the story to Variety on Sunday (24Jan21) after opening up to the Milan Daily.

"He abused me, making me drink GHB, he had a bottle of it," she said, referring to the anaesthetic. "At the time, I really didn't know what it was. I woke up in the morning naked in his bed... I talk about it in my autobiography."

Her memoir, "Anatomy of a Wild Heart", will hit shelves in Asia's native Italy on 26 January.

During an appearance on Verissimo to promote the book, the actress explained she had not previously come forward with the accusations because she didn't really understand what had happened.

"I discovered later, speaking with a friend who opened my eyes about that substance (GHB)," she explained, adding she felt compelled to tell all after two women spoke out against Cohen, including his daughter.

He was previously accused of assaulting an unnamed victim while she was unconscious in 2015 and faced allegations from his daughter, Valkyrie Weather, who accused him of molesting her when she was a child.

Cohen has denied the allegations in both cases.

Valkyrie, who's transgender, also wrote in a 2019 tweet, "My mother witnessed one of the assaults when I was between two and two and a half years old, and has since confirmed what she saw. This fact has cost me more than I could ever convey here. Rob has also raped at least one other woman, in her sleep."

She continued, "I know this because he would occasionally tell the story as an anecdote. Presumably in an effort to turn me into the straight son that he wanted me to be, Rob took me to see sex workers and establishments in Thailand and The Czech Republic starting when I was as young as 13/14yo."

