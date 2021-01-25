Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Instagram Celebrity

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker has a new addition to the Fenty clan as her younger brother Rajad welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his beautiful girlfriend Aron.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Rihanna's family. The Bajan beauty has officially become a new aunt to an adorable baby boy as her brother Rajad welcomed a son with his girlfriend Aron.

The proud parents introduced the bundle of joy on their respective social media accounts. While Rajad simply captioned his post with red-heart emojis, new mom Aron revealed the baby's name on her Instagram, "Reishi Rajad Fenty. Here, healthy & happy. So in love."

The couple announced they're expecting a baby in December 2020 by posting a picture that showed her burgeoning baby bump.

"2020 has been full of its twists and turns as well as its blessings but this may just be the biggest blessing of them all and I am happy and thankful that we are able to welcome this new life into the world and into our families," Rajad wrote back then.

Meanwhile, Aron expressed her excitement while hinting at when the baby would arrive, "As long as I can remember I've always wanted to be a mommy & I'm honored to be able to experience such a gift. Words can't express how insanely ecstatic we are to meet our little baby around Christmas."

While Riri hasn't made any public comment about her newborn nephew, the singer congratulated her brother during the pregnancy announcement. "My baby having a baby! Wild year man," she exclaimed back then.

The "We Found Love" hitmaker recently marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by sharing pictures from her trip to Memphis. She dropped by the site where the legendary activist was assassinated in 1968.

"Finally found em'.... got cabin fever last summer and took a road trip to Memphis. MAN... I can't describe the feeling that came over me, you gotta go to experience it for yourself! #MLK," RiRi captioned photos of herself in front of Lorraine Motel.