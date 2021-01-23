Judi Dench 'Knew Nothing Untoward' About Harvey Weinstein: 'He Was a Friend'

WENN Celebrity

The 'Skyfall' actress insists she was clueless about the disgraced producer's misconducts before the scandal blew up, describing him as 'a perfectly polite and funny and friendly person.'

AceShowbiz - Dame Judi Dench has insisted she "knew nothing untoward" about Harvey Weinstein's predatory behaviour as he was always congenial with her.

The "Skyfall" actress only knew the disgraced producer - who is in jail after being found guilty of sexual assault and rape following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct - to be "charming" and "friendly" so she doesn't regret having worked with him on many occasions.

She said, "I worked a lot for Harvey, a huge amount. And he was always completely charming. Perhaps I was lucky, but that's all I know. I feel very acutely for the people who weren't so lucky."



Asked if she feels she misjudged him, she told The Guardian newspaper, "Misjudged him? I don't know that. He was a friend."



"He was a perfectly polite and funny and friendly person. I never experienced Harvey in any other way than that. I knew nothing untoward about him at all. And nor was I warned."

"So of course I can judge him. But I never experienced that other side of him at all."

The 86-year-old star - whose eyesight has deteriorated because of macular degeneration - still loves working but she doesn't want any parts that are too close to home.

Asked which roles she'd refuse, she said, "Probably an 86-year-old woman who's not able to see. I'm not going to play that part, thanks."

"But I get put in a bracket. 'Oh, would you like to play this person who's sitting in a care home and she's in love with a bird? And then she gets upset because, I don't know, something happens to the bird.' "

And Dench admitted she hates being branded a National Treasure.

She fumed, "For one thing, it's a terrible label. So dusty, so dreary. For another, it relegates me to being an 86-year-old woman. Whereas in my mind's eye I'm 6ft and willowy and about 39."

"Do you know what it's like? It's like they've picked me up and put me inside a little glass-fronted cabinet. Then they've locked the door so I can't get out."