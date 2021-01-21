Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato Bring Optimism in TV Special 'Celebrating America'

Music

The 'Daisy' singer oozes pride while performing 'Firework' from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, while the 'Commander in Chief' songstress shows off amazing vocals with her rendition of 'Lovely Day'.

Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - The celebration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration continued Wednesday night, January 20 with a TV special "Celebrating America". Hosted by Tom Hanks, the show featured performances from the likes of Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato among others in remote places.

As the final performer of the night, Katy oozed pride as she sang her hit "Firework" from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial while pyrotechnics bursting behind the Washington Memorial illuminated the sky. She was wearing a Thom Browne all-white cashmere coat, satin corset and floor-length skirt.

While the "Teenage Dream" hitmaker belted out the song, there's footage of President Joe Biden with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with second gentleman Doug Emhoff standing on balconies overlooking the firework display over Washington, D.C.

Justin, meanwhile, teamed up with Ant Clemons for an uplifting performance of their collaboration "Better Days". Singing from inside the iconic Stax Records in Memphis, the duo took it to the streets mid-song while being backed by a socially distanced band in an empty Memphis intersection.

Demi also brought a sense of optimism with her powerful rendition of "Lovely Day" from Los Angeles. Wearing a beige power suit, she performed in a studio with screens displaying the faces of famous people like Lin-Manuel Miranda and many health and essential workers being seen in the background.

In between the "Commander-in-Chief" songstress' performance, the camera cut to show Biden holding his grandson Beau in his arms, as he, wife Jill and his family watched the televised special from what looks like a room in the White House.

The post-Inauguration special also featured performances by John Legend, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.