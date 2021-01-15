 
 

Tammin Sursok 'Scared' as Husband Has Covid-19 but All Hospitals Are Full

Tammin Sursok 'Scared' as Husband Has Covid-19 but All Hospitals Are Full
The former 'Pretty Little Liars' actress is tearful as she reveals that her husband Sean McEwen contracted coronavirus and they found out all the hospitals were full.

AceShowbiz - Actress Tammin Sursok's husband is battling Covid-19, but was unable to get treated in hospital because "all the hospitals are full."

The former "Pretty Little Liars" star opened up about her spouse's health struggle in an emotional post on Instagram on Wednesday (13Jan21), sharing a tearful selfie and writing alongside it, "My husband has Covid and I'm scared. Today I'm not as scared as yesterday, but yesterday I felt very out of control. It was rough and touch and go. All the hospitals are full and his fever of 103 wouldn't break for days and it got to a very scary place."

The actress, who shares daughters Phoenix, six, and Lennon, two, with Sean McEwen, told her Instagram followers that she and her girls have tested negative and aren't showing any symptoms.

However, they're quarantining together to be safe and aren't going anywhere apart from the grocery store.

"Covid is real. It's scary and I now see it first hand. I've been really scared and in a dark place... I'm struggling and I love you all and this community," Tammin said, concluding, "Please wear a mask for yourself for other people. This is not something you want to get."

Tammin and Sean met in 2007 and married in 2011 in Italy.

"Thank you for listening. We are in this together. We are. I promise you. Please wear a mask for yourself for other people. This is not something you want to get," the mother of two concluded her post.

