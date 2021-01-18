'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star celebrates the impending arrival of her first child with her footballer boyfriend with a baby shower in Atlanta.

Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - WE tv star Kiyomi Leslie and NFL player Justin Hardy are soon going to be parents. The pair are currently expecting their first child together and the news was revealed as they are counting days to welcome the baby's arrival.

On Sunday, January 17, Kiyomi and Justin threw a blue-themed baby shower to celebrate the impending arrival of their son. Celebrity stylist Motif Ricketts shared photos and a video from the event, which took place in Atlanta.

The "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star looked glowing in a blue gown while she was seen posing with her boyfriend and a friend. She was also seen sitting alongside her baby daddy on a white couch while holding a gift.

"Congratulations sis @kiyomileslie. Your going to be such a great mom," Motif wrote alongside a picture of him holding Kiyomi's baby bump. "Can't wait to see your baby boy @kiyomileslie," the stylist shared his excitement in another post featuring him with the expecting parents.

Kiyomi and Justin themselves have not addressed her pregnancy on social media. She, however, shared a video leading up to the baby shower, showing a room filled with blue and white balloons. She also shared a video of her showing her baby bump in the blue dress.

It's unknown how long the couple has been together as they have been pretty low-key. Even the pregnancy news caught fans by surprise, with one commenting, "Sis, why didn't I know you were pregnant? Congratulations, boo."

Another was even way behind with the latest update on her love relationship, asking, "Wasn't she dating Shooter? You know what? That not my business. I'm happy for her. She looks good." Kiyomi was previously dating her "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" co-star Shooter.

Back in May 2019, Kiyomi's other ex Bow Wow appeared to shade his ex, who was flown out by Justin to the Bahamas for a getaway. "You ever notice how the IG models take more vacays than the average? Like you got not car no home but in Dubai this week and Turks next week," he posted on Instagram Story without naming names.

"Who be paying for this sh** and they never show the n***as they on vacay w/ tryna make it look like its all the girls. Stooop it," he remarked.