 
 

Gerry Marsden Remembered in Small Church Service Weeks After His Death

Gerry Marsden Remembered in Small Church Service Weeks After His Death
WENN
Celebrity

The Gerry and the Pacemakers frontman, who lost his battle with an infection in his heart on January 3, has been laid to rest in a private ceremony in his native Liverpool, England.

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gerry and the Pacemakers frontman Gerry Marsden has been laid to rest in his native Liverpool, England.

The 78-year-old musician passed away on January 3 after battling an infection in his heart, and on Saturday, January 16, he was remembered at a small church service in his hometown.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the private ceremony was limited to just 30 mourners, including his widow, Pauline, and Scottish soccer legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish.

In a touching tribute, the late singer's wife of 55 years said on behalf of their family, "We, his family, are totally devastated and have been so moved and amazed at the extent of the respect, love and affection received from all over the world."

  See also...

"When the time is right and we have come out of this terrible pandemic we hope a fitting memorial can be held for him in the city he loved so much."

Gerry and the Pacemakers shot to fame with their 1963 hit "You'll Never Walk Alone", which was adopted as an anthem by fans of the group's local soccer team, Liverpool Football Club.

He was also remembered in a brief tribute staged by the Liverpool F.C. players before their clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

His friend and radio presenter Pete Price confirmed on January 3. "It's with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away (sic)," he posted on Twitter. "Sending all the love in the world to (wife) Pauline and his family. You'll Never Walk Alone."

You can share this post!

Ryan Reynolds Makes Cancer-Stricken 'Deadpool' Fan Feel Special With Video Message

Houston Mayor Warns Bow Wow After Backlash Over Packed Performance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Most Read
Trump Accused of Looting the White House
Celebrity

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

Sherrick's Widow Questions Wendy Williams' Rape Allegations: 'It's Hard to Believe'

Sherrick's Widow Questions Wendy Williams' Rape Allegations: 'It's Hard to Believe'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed