Gerry Marsden Remembered in Small Church Service Weeks After His Death

WENN Celebrity

The Gerry and the Pacemakers frontman, who lost his battle with an infection in his heart on January 3, has been laid to rest in a private ceremony in his native Liverpool, England.

Jan 18, 2021

The 78-year-old musician passed away on January 3 after battling an infection in his heart, and on Saturday, January 16, he was remembered at a small church service in his hometown.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the private ceremony was limited to just 30 mourners, including his widow, Pauline, and Scottish soccer legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish.

In a touching tribute, the late singer's wife of 55 years said on behalf of their family, "We, his family, are totally devastated and have been so moved and amazed at the extent of the respect, love and affection received from all over the world."

"When the time is right and we have come out of this terrible pandemic we hope a fitting memorial can be held for him in the city he loved so much."

Gerry and the Pacemakers shot to fame with their 1963 hit "You'll Never Walk Alone", which was adopted as an anthem by fans of the group's local soccer team, Liverpool Football Club.

He was also remembered in a brief tribute staged by the Liverpool F.C. players before their clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

His friend and radio presenter Pete Price confirmed on January 3. "It's with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away (sic)," he posted on Twitter. "Sending all the love in the world to (wife) Pauline and his family. You'll Never Walk Alone."