 
 

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'
WENN
Celebrity

The former Disney actress has come to the 'Call Me by Your Name' actor's defense following online rumors of his odd desires of rough sex, rape, and cannibalism.

  • Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Bella Thorne has seemingly confused reports about Armie Hammer's alleged cannibalistic sexual fantasies for actual cannibalism after speaking out in defence of "The Social Network" star.

Hammer has found himself hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after he was accused of sending questionable direct messages to women on social media, describing odd desires of rough sex, rape, and cannibalism, which were leaked online.

He has refused to directly address the content of his reported correspondence, branding the scandal "bulls**t," but it forced him to step away from his new Jennifer Lopez film, "Shotgun Wedding", to spend time with his two young kids with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

On Thursday (14Jan21), Bella took to her Instagram Story timeline to weigh in on the controversy, although she didn't appear to understand the full details of the claims made against Hammer.

Sharing a screenshot of a Variety article, she wrote, "I honestly can't believe this...people are crazy to fake this kinda s**t this poor guy and his kids... like leave him and his family alone. No way he's a freaking CANNIBAL....."

  See also...

"Also there's a million fake screen shots going around," she added, casting doubt on the authenticity of the social media messages apparently shared between Hammer and the women involved.

Hammer's behaviour came under further scrutiny on Friday after it was alleged he had been documenting the X-rated parts of his life on a secret, private Instagram account, under the user name "@el_destructo_86."

In one video obtained by the Daily Mail, a man believed to be the actor gives viewers a narrated tour of his hotel suite in the Cayman Islands, briefly showing his face in the mirror as he walks around the room, pretending to ignore a scantily-clad woman posing in lingerie on all fours on the bed.

He also reportedly used the caption to rant about Chambers, who has been isolating with their children in the Caymans instead of returning to Los Angeles.

According to the Mail, it read, "Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f**king Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there (sic)."

Hammer has yet to comment on the news of the secret social media account.

You can share this post!

Freida Pinto to Play Real-Life War Hero in New Series 'Spy Princess'

Blake Shelton Unapologetic Over New Song 'Minimum Wage' Amid 'Tone Deaf' Criticisms
Related Posts
Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Bella Thorne and Actress Francesca Farago All Over Each Other in Steamy TikTok Video

Bella Thorne and Actress Francesca Farago All Over Each Other in Steamy TikTok Video

Bella Thorne Is Sultry Fairy in Sheer Halloween Costume

Bella Thorne Is Sultry Fairy in Sheer Halloween Costume

Bella Thorne Claims to Have Written First Two Episodes of 'Very Dark' TV Show

Bella Thorne Claims to Have Written First Two Episodes of 'Very Dark' TV Show

Most Read
Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift
Celebrity

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick Mourn Sudden Passing of 'Election' Co-Star Jessica Campbell

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick Mourn Sudden Passing of 'Election' Co-Star Jessica Campbell

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Being 'Date Raped' by Late RnB Singer Sherrick

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Being 'Date Raped' by Late RnB Singer Sherrick

Chris Rock Points Out Differences Between Capitol Riot and BLM Protests

Chris Rock Points Out Differences Between Capitol Riot and BLM Protests

Rolling Ray Shows Painful-Looking Injuries as He's Badly Burned After Wig Catches Fire

Rolling Ray Shows Painful-Looking Injuries as He's Badly Burned After Wig Catches Fire

Lily Allen Hit Rock Bottom During 'Highly Sexualized' Tour With Miley Cyrus

Lily Allen Hit Rock Bottom During 'Highly Sexualized' Tour With Miley Cyrus