Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Bella Thorne has seemingly confused reports about Armie Hammer's alleged cannibalistic sexual fantasies for actual cannibalism after speaking out in defence of "The Social Network" star.

Hammer has found himself hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after he was accused of sending questionable direct messages to women on social media, describing odd desires of rough sex, rape, and cannibalism, which were leaked online.

He has refused to directly address the content of his reported correspondence, branding the scandal "bulls**t," but it forced him to step away from his new Jennifer Lopez film, "Shotgun Wedding", to spend time with his two young kids with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

On Thursday (14Jan21), Bella took to her Instagram Story timeline to weigh in on the controversy, although she didn't appear to understand the full details of the claims made against Hammer.

Sharing a screenshot of a Variety article, she wrote, "I honestly can't believe this...people are crazy to fake this kinda s**t this poor guy and his kids... like leave him and his family alone. No way he's a freaking CANNIBAL....."

"Also there's a million fake screen shots going around," she added, casting doubt on the authenticity of the social media messages apparently shared between Hammer and the women involved.

Hammer's behaviour came under further scrutiny on Friday after it was alleged he had been documenting the X-rated parts of his life on a secret, private Instagram account, under the user name "@el_destructo_86."

In one video obtained by the Daily Mail, a man believed to be the actor gives viewers a narrated tour of his hotel suite in the Cayman Islands, briefly showing his face in the mirror as he walks around the room, pretending to ignore a scantily-clad woman posing in lingerie on all fours on the bed.

He also reportedly used the caption to rant about Chambers, who has been isolating with their children in the Caymans instead of returning to Los Angeles.

According to the Mail, it read, "Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f**king Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there (sic)."

Hammer has yet to comment on the news of the secret social media account.