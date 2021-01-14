Jeffree Star Claims Rappers Slide Into His DM After Kanye West Hookup Rumors

Instagram/WENN/Avalon Celebrity

This arrives after it was reported that Kanye's reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian was both 'embarrassed' and 'humiliated' by the rumors that the 'Gold Digger' spitter slept with the beauty guru.

AceShowbiz - In the aftermath of bizarre hookup rumors between Jeffree Star and Kanye West, the former may actually be getting down and dirty with any other rappers. Taking to his Twitter account, the beauty influencer revealed to his followers that many rappers have reached out to him following the rumors.

"I'm definitely NOT sleeping with Kanye, but the amount of rappers in my DM's is wilddddd b***h," so Jeffree tweeted on Wednesday, January 13. "Time to make a hit song in bed," he added without revealing which rappers he referred to.

This arrives after it was reported that Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian was both "embarrassed" and "humiliated" by the rumors, prompting her to ask Jeffree to "stop fuelling the rumours with his social media posts." A source claimed, "Kim is humiliated by everything with Jeffree and the divorce as a whole."

It was also said that Jeffree posted on his YouTube channel a video addressing the allegations because "Jeffree was asked to set the record straight." The insider went on to say, "He loved the attention and otherwise would've kept fanning the flames as long as he could have."

Titled "Addresing the Kanye Situation", the video saw the beauty guru clarifying that the rumors were false. He also called the reports about his alleged affair with the "Jesus Is King" artist "the dumbest s**t I think I've read in my entire life."

"How do we even get to this moment, like, how would that even be made up? Because we both live in same the state?" he wondered. Kanye is currently residing in his ranch in Wyoming, allegedly taking some time off from wife Kim after his failed presidential run. Shutting down the speculations, Jeffree clarified, "Let me just say this one time for any news outlet: I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny."

Meanwhile, TikToker Ava Louise was the one responsible for the rumors. She started them in a video in which she said, "I feel like I can spill the tea that I've been holding onto for months." Weighing in on reports that Kim was preparing to divorce the rapper, she went on to say, "This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye has been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru--MALE beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known it for a while."