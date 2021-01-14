 
 

Future and Dess Dior Hit With Split Reports a Week After Wedding Rumors

Future and Dess Dior Hit With Split Reports a Week After Wedding Rumors
The 'Turn on the Lights' rapper and his girlfriend, who reportedly started dating in the fall of 2020, spark the breakup speculation after she unfollows him on Instagram and removes all of their pictures from her feed.

AceShowbiz - Have Future and Dess Dior's relationship turned sour less than two weeks after they rang in new year together? The couple has been hit with breakup reports after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

While the Grammy Award-winning artist has cleared his following list for a while now and has no content on his page, it's his girlfriend's move that raised people's eyebrows. The female rapper is unfollowing the Atlanta-born emcee and has removed all pictures featuring the couple together.

Adding fuel to the speculation that there's trouble in paradise in Future's relationship with Dess was the fact that the 37-year-old father of six took time to give a birthday shout-out to one of his baby mamas, India J. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY INDIA. May god continue to bless u," he posted on Twitter on Monday, January 11.

However, gossip blog Gossip Of The City claims that Future and Dess are pretty much still together despite the breakup rumors. The news outlet notes that the two "actually unfollowed each other two weeks ago," before they celebrated the new year together.

Additionally, Dess has updated her Instagram Story with a photo that hinted she was in Future's studio. In the pic, she was sitting on an animal print chair that was similar to the one Future sat on in an old picture.

Future and Dess were first rumored dating in the fall of 2020. Less than two weeks ago, they sparked wedding rumors with their New Year's Eve picture. In the snap, the "F**k Up Some Commas" spitter donned a tuxedo and his new lover wore a white tulle dress that looked like a bridal gown complete with a headpiece jewelry. The couple held hands while being surrounded by elaborate decorations.

