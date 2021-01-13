 
 

Nick Jonas In Talks to Play Frankie Valli in 'Jersey Boys' Streaming Event

Nick Jonas In Talks to Play Frankie Valli in 'Jersey Boys' Streaming Event
WENN
Movie

The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers is reportedly in negotiations to portray the Four Seasons member in the upcoming streaming event performance.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas is in early talks to play Frankie Valli in an upcoming streaming event performance of the Tony-award winning Broadway musical "Jersey Boys".

Graham King, the brains behind the "Bohemian Rhapsody" biopic, is reportedly plotting the special, which will be similar to the "Hamilton" 'event,' which aired on Disney+ last summer.

Deadline sources claim Jonas will sing Valli's back catalogue with The Four Seasons as part of the show, which traces the band's origins from Newark, New Jersey to the top of the charts.

Other details of the project are still scarce, but Frankie Valli was previously portrayed by John Lloyd Mills Young in Broadway and in the 2014 movie version directed by Clint Eastwood. The rest of the band members were played by Erich Bergen, Michael Lomenda, and Vincent Piazza in the big screen adaptation.

  See also...

Nick Jonas has been singing since he was young as a Disney star alongside his two brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. With the Jonas Brothers, he dropped five studio albums. The latest one "Happiness Begins" came out in 2019.

The band hit No. 1 with the album and the lead single "Sucker".

Nick additionally released four albums without his brothers. His last solo LP "Last Year Was Complicated" arrived in 2016.

Acting wise, the former Disney star appeared in numerous TV shows on the Mouse House channel and starred in movies like "Careful What You Wish For", "Goat", "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", and "Jumanji: The Next Level".

He also took part in theater productions such as "Annie Get Your Gun", "Beauty and the Beast", "Les Miserables", "The Sound of Music", "Hairspray", and "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying".

You can share this post!

Tyler Hubbard: Florida Georgia Line Are Still Very Much Together Despite Exploring Solo Projects

Chuck Norris' Rep Denies Rumors the Actor Took Part in Capitol Hill Riot
Most Read
Laverne Cox Quits Sex Industry Documentary Amid Backlash
Movie

Laverne Cox Quits Sex Industry Documentary Amid Backlash

Jack Quaid Defends His Character for Killing Amandla Stenberg's Rue in 'The Hunger Games'

Jack Quaid Defends His Character for Killing Amandla Stenberg's Rue in 'The Hunger Games'

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter

Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Manipulating Disney Into Agreeing to 'Deadpool 3' R-Rating

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Manipulating Disney Into Agreeing to 'Deadpool 3' R-Rating

2021 Gotham Awards Sees 'Nomadland' Taking Top Honor

2021 Gotham Awards Sees 'Nomadland' Taking Top Honor

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Reacts to James Bond Rumors

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Reacts to James Bond Rumors

Paul McCartney's Daughter Mary Tapped to Direct Abbey Road Studios Documentary

Paul McCartney's Daughter Mary Tapped to Direct Abbey Road Studios Documentary

'Morbius' Delayed Again as Theatergoing Continues to Struggle Amid COVID-19 Crisis

'Morbius' Delayed Again as Theatergoing Continues to Struggle Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Jessica Chastain Ensures Her Co-Stars Share Ownership and Profits of New Movie

Jessica Chastain Ensures Her Co-Stars Share Ownership and Profits of New Movie