 
 

Sarah Jessica Parker Rules Out Recasting Kim Cattrall's Role in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

The Carrie Bradshaw depicter tells her fans that the role originally played by Kim Cattrall won't be recast in the upcoming reboot because she's isn't part of the new story.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Jessica Parker has insisted Kim Cattrall's role in "Sex and the City" won't be recast.

The actress - who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the infamous television series - is set to return to the programme as it makes its revival under the name, "And Just Like That..."

And when one fan suggested Samantha Jones, who was originally played by Kim, should be recast as Jennifer Coolidge, Sarah told the follower, "We have some new stories to tell. We are excited."

One fan claimed Samantha won't return because Sarah didn't like Kim but she denied a feud.

She replied, "No, I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X (sic)"

And another follower admitted she would miss Kim and her character, which Sarah agreed.

"We will too, we loved her so," she responded.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, are also set to return for the 10 episodes on HBO Max alongside Sarah as Carrie.

The revival is due to enter production in late spring and is executive produced by Michael Patrick King.

Despite the "Divorce" star's statements, Kim first publicly spoke of her feud with Sarah Jessica three years ago, when she insisted she wasn't "friends" with any of her Sex and the City co-stars, including Kristin and Cynthia.

She said at the time, "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and, in some ways, it's a very healthy place to be."

The "Filthy Rich" star then said she didn't know what Sarah Jessica's "problem" was before later slamming her as "toxic" and "cruel."

Kim also blasted Sarah Jessica for reaching out to her following the death of her brother Chris Cattrall, who died in February 2018.

