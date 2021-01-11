Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Away Teaser for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Warner Bros. Pictures TV

Titled 'And Just Like That...,' the 10-episode limited series will air exclusively on streaming site HBO Max with director Michael Patrick King returning as executive producer.

AceShowbiz - Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are reuniting for a long-awaited "Sex and the City" revival.

Parker, who portrayed writer Carrie Bradshaw in the beloved TV series and movies, confirmed the news on Sunday (January 10) by posting a teaser ad on Instagram.

The footage featured scenes of life in New York City as someone typed: "And just like that... The story continues..."

An unseen Parker, as Carrie, then read what she had just written.

She captioned the video: "I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now?"

"HBO Max has given a series order to AND JUST LIKE THAT..., a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis," read an official statement.

"The new Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," the synopsis continued. "The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring," the statement continued.

The 10-episode limited series, titled "And Just Like That...", will air exclusively on streaming site HBO Max. "Sex and the City" director Michael Patrick King will return as executive producer, alongside the trio, who will reprise their characters Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York.

Kim Cattrall made it clear she would not be bringing her character, Samantha Jones, back several years ago when Parker first talked about the project.

The new show is scheduled to begin production in New York later this year (21).

Darren Star's adaptation of Candace Bushnell's book ran for 94 episodes on HBO between 1998-2004. It was followed by two movies in 2008 and 2010. A third movie was teased but following Cattrall's decision not to take part, it was abandoned.