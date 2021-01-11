 
 

Ricky Gervais Reveals Why He Declined Offer to Do Stand Up Show in Space

Ricky Gervais Reveals Why He Declined Offer to Do Stand Up Show in Space
WENN
Celebrity

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the former star of 'The Office' admits to having been invited to perform a 15-minute set for billionaires.

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ricky Gervais turned down the chance to become the first comedian to perform a stand-up show in space, because he didn't fancy the risk of an out-of-this-world gig.

"The Office" star was invited to perform a 15-minute set for billionaires on one of the first commercial trips to space but declined.

"It was like a group of billionaires and they offered me the chance to be the first comedian to do a stand-up show in space," he recalled. "I went, 'No, I am not going to risk it. I am careful crossing the road.' "

Ricky also felt no one on board would be interested in what he had to say.

  See also...

Speaking on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", he added, "These people have paid $300,000 (£220,000) to go into space and have a look around. And then they go there and it's Ricky Gervais doing 10 minutes. They can watch me on YouTube."

"And now they have blown three hundred thousand? Look out the window."

He added, "That is the other thing when they say, 'Let's go into space...' We are in space now, right in the middle. There is nothing you can see up there that you cannot see from here. It is like me getting out of my chair and walking over there and saying I can see the chair from there - but you were in the chair."

Apparently not interested in the idea of space exploration and skeptical about new discovery, the comedian said, "People think we might find a new planet. Where is this planet? It'd take you about 1000 years to get there."

You can share this post!

Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Away Teaser for 'Sex and the City' Revival

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot
Related Posts
Ricky Gervais Wants His Body to Be Fed to Lions When He Dies

Ricky Gervais Wants His Body to Be Fed to Lions When He Dies

Ricky Gervais Calls Tom Hanks 'Privileged' for Thinking He's 'Above' Golden Globe Jokes

Ricky Gervais Calls Tom Hanks 'Privileged' for Thinking He's 'Above' Golden Globe Jokes

Ricky Gervais and Judi Dench Take Part in New Anti-Animal Cruelty Campaign

Ricky Gervais and Judi Dench Take Part in New Anti-Animal Cruelty Campaign

Ricky Gervais Joins Online Mocking of Celebrities' 'I Take Responsibility' PSA

Ricky Gervais Joins Online Mocking of Celebrities' 'I Take Responsibility' PSA

Most Read
Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction
Celebrity

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege