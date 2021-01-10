Country Star Ed Bruce Dies at 81

YouTube Celebrity

The singer/songwriter behind classic country hit singles like 'Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys' has passed away at the age of 81 in Tennessee.

AceShowbiz - Ed Bruce, the singer/songwriter behind country classics "You're the Best Break This Old Heart Ever Had" and "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" has died.

The 81 year old passed away on Friday (08Jan21) in Clarksville, Tennessee.

He kicked off his songwriting career as a teenager, penning "Rock Boppin' Baby for Sun Records" owner Sam Phillips, and went on to write hits for Tommy Roe and Charlie Louvin while enjoying solo success.

Bruce landed 35 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, beginning with "Walker's Woods" in 1967.

"You're the Best Break This Old Heart Ever Had" was his only solo number one.

"Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys", which Ed co-wrote with his then-wife, Patsy, was later covered by a number of country legends, including Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, whose duet version hit number one in 1978.

Away from music, Bruce was also an in-demand voice-over artist and actor, starring in the 1980s revival of Western drama "Maverick", alongside James Garner. Bruce also wrote and recorded the show's theme song and went on to host two of his own shows in the late 1980s, "Truckin' USA" and "American Sports Cavalcade".

The country music circle paid tribute to the late star in the wake of his passing.

Blake Shelton was among the first stars to pay homage to the songwriter. "Just hearing that Ed Bruce passed away... What a stand alone voice he had," "The Voice" judge wrote on his Twitter. "He'll be remembered for his many talents including acting and maybe most important his songwriting... Rest In Peace cowboy. Im not loving 2021 so far."