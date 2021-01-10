Suga Says BTS Looked Empty Without Him

Facebook Music

The 'Agust D' star felt a 'sense of displacement' when watching his bandmates perform without him as he is recovering from a surgery to fix his shoulder injury.

AceShowbiz - BTS star Suga found it hard watching his bandmates perform without him.

The singer is recovering after undergoing surgery on his shoulder in November (20) after spending years in pain, and he admitted it's been emotionally draining watching the rest of the group promote their new album "BE" and being unable to join them.

"I could see the emptiness (onstage) because we've been together as a group of seven for so long," he told Weverse magazine. "Not necessarily because I'm not there, but because something that should be there is missing."

To get around his absence at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in December, a cyber version of Suga, which is similar to a hologram, appeared on stage with the band to perform "Life Goes On". However, the singer admitted it had a "sense of displacement."

"There's this 3D studio where we shot it. I shot, scanned and acted there, but (I) couldn't see the actual result at the studio," he said. "I thought a sense of displacement was unavoidable and that was exactly the case."

Suga doesn't think he'll be fully recovered for "several months" but is confident he'll be in better shape than ever once he's finally healed.

It was previously explained Suga had "dislodged" his shoulder after being hit by a car. In 2019, he was told the cartilage around the joint was torn and he eventually underwent surgery in November last year.

"BE" is the Bangtan Boys' second release in 2020 and their fifth studio album to date. It was released in November, only eight months after "Map of the Soul: 7".