 
 

Suga Says BTS Looked Empty Without Him

Suga Says BTS Looked Empty Without Him
Facebook
Music

The 'Agust D' star felt a 'sense of displacement' when watching his bandmates perform without him as he is recovering from a surgery to fix his shoulder injury.

  • Jan 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - BTS star Suga found it hard watching his bandmates perform without him.

The singer is recovering after undergoing surgery on his shoulder in November (20) after spending years in pain, and he admitted it's been emotionally draining watching the rest of the group promote their new album "BE" and being unable to join them.

"I could see the emptiness (onstage) because we've been together as a group of seven for so long," he told Weverse magazine. "Not necessarily because I'm not there, but because something that should be there is missing."

To get around his absence at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in December, a cyber version of Suga, which is similar to a hologram, appeared on stage with the band to perform "Life Goes On". However, the singer admitted it had a "sense of displacement."

  See also...

"There's this 3D studio where we shot it. I shot, scanned and acted there, but (I) couldn't see the actual result at the studio," he said. "I thought a sense of displacement was unavoidable and that was exactly the case."

Suga doesn't think he'll be fully recovered for "several months" but is confident he'll be in better shape than ever once he's finally healed.

It was previously explained Suga had "dislodged" his shoulder after being hit by a car. In 2019, he was told the cartilage around the joint was torn and he eventually underwent surgery in November last year.

"BE" is the Bangtan Boys' second release in 2020 and their fifth studio album to date. It was released in November, only eight months after "Map of the Soul: 7".

You can share this post!

Country Star Ed Bruce Dies at 81
Related Posts
BTS to Get a Dedicated Episode on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

BTS to Get a Dedicated Episode on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Most Read
The Weeknd's Fans Convinced He Takes a Jab at Ex Bella Hadid in 'Save Your Tears' Music Video
Music

The Weeknd's Fans Convinced He Takes a Jab at Ex Bella Hadid in 'Save Your Tears' Music Video

Ceraadi Calls Out Saweetie and Doja Cat for Copying Their 'BFF' Song for 'Best Friend'

Ceraadi Calls Out Saweetie and Doja Cat for Copying Their 'BFF' Song for 'Best Friend'

Ariel Pink Dropped by Label After Defending Pro-Trump Rally Attendance

Ariel Pink Dropped by Label After Defending Pro-Trump Rally Attendance

Taylor Swift Puts End to Karlie Kloss Feud Speculation With Revelation About New 'Evermore' Songs

Taylor Swift Puts End to Karlie Kloss Feud Speculation With Revelation About New 'Evermore' Songs

The Weeknd Is Not Included in 2021 Grammys Performers Line-Up After Snub

The Weeknd Is Not Included in 2021 Grammys Performers Line-Up After Snub

Lars Ulrich Promises Best Ever Metallica Album for Next Studio Installment

Lars Ulrich Promises Best Ever Metallica Album for Next Studio Installment

Keyshia Cole Rolls Her Eyes After Her 'Verzuz' Battle With Ashanti Is Delayed Again

Keyshia Cole Rolls Her Eyes After Her 'Verzuz' Battle With Ashanti Is Delayed Again

Perrie Edwards Under Fire After Leaking Chart Position of 'Sweet Melody'

Perrie Edwards Under Fire After Leaking Chart Position of 'Sweet Melody'

David Bowie's Estate Commemorates His Birthday by Making His Music Available on TikTok

David Bowie's Estate Commemorates His Birthday by Making His Music Available on TikTok

Duran Duran to Kick Off David Bowie Tribute Event With 'Five Years' Cover

Duran Duran to Kick Off David Bowie Tribute Event With 'Five Years' Cover

Nicki Minaj Agrees to Pay Tracy Chapman $450K to End Copyright Dispute

Nicki Minaj Agrees to Pay Tracy Chapman $450K to End Copyright Dispute

Lars Ulrich Recalls Trying to Hide Behind His Drums During First Metallica Gig

Lars Ulrich Recalls Trying to Hide Behind His Drums During First Metallica Gig

Little Mix to Release New Music as Trio 'Very Soon'

Little Mix to Release New Music as Trio 'Very Soon'