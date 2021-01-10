Lars Ulrich Recalls Trying to Hide Behind His Drums During First Metallica Gig

Instagram Music

The 57-year-old drummer remembers shivering and trying to hide behind his drum kit during the first Metallica gig years ago at Radio City in Anaheim, California.

Jan 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lars Ulrich still gets chills thinking about his first Metallica gig.

The 57-year-old drummer - who made his debut on stage as a founding member of the "Enter Sandman" rockers in 1982 - has reflected on the buzz he felt getting behind his kit on that fateful night.

He told Classic Rock magazine, "Well, the interesting thing about that first gig was it was just Metallica, on a Sunday night at Radio City in Anaheim, California."

"And on the very first song, Hit the Lights, Dave Mustaine broke a guitar string, and so the space between the first song and the second song seemed like a never-ending eternity. It felt like my whole life!"

"I was just sitting up there trying to hide behind these drums. It was the strangest thing."

"But Dave got the guitar back together and we ended up playing the rest of the set. But there was a significant lull there. Trust me, I start shivering just talking about it now."

Live music has been largely halted during the pandemic, with many artists having to rely on livestream shows as large audiences are not possible due to the coronavirus.

Asked how much he's missed the thrill of watching a great gig, Lars said, "I just think of how lucky I've been in the past, all the great shows I've seen. I saw Thin Lizzy multiple times between '76 and '80 - incredible."

"I saw Motorhead multiple times, '79 to '81 - insane. I saw AC/DC open for Black Sabbath in 1976. And I saw AC/DC headline in Copenhagen in '77, and Bon Scott was so great, you couldn't take your eyes off him."

"That was Bon in his heyday, with the tight jeans, the tennis shoes, the shirt off."

"And I loved the way he would hold the mic with the cord rolled up two or three times, and he would stand out there at the very edge of the stage when he wasn't singing, stand over on Malcolm's side and let Angus bounce around in front of him…"