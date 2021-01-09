 
 

Ellen DeGeneres to Be Back Filming Talk Show in Studio One Month After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ellen DeGeneres to Be Back Filming Talk Show in Studio One Month After COVID-19 Diagnosis
Warner Bros. Television
TV

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has been airing reruns since December 10, and was initially scheduled to resume production on January 4 amid rising cases of the coronavirus.

  • Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres will return to work on Monday, January 11.

The star's self-titled talk show has been airing reruns since 10 December after the 62-year-old presenter was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Filming was due to resume on 4 January at the Warner Bros. lot but, amid rising cases of the virus and the fact Southern California's hospitals are overstretched, the date was pushed to next week.

  See also...

It has been confirmed the show will film without a studio audience, with a number of other restrictions in place, including a skeleton staff and crew, with a goal to minimise the number of employees needed at the show's offices at any given time.

However, studio officials have confirmed all crew members will be paid during the modified production schedule following previous uncertainty in the early days of the first lockdown in 2020.

Like Ellen's show, Dr. Phil will also resume production next Monday from its Paramount Studios set, but it will feature a live audience on Zoom.

Meanwhile, the current situation in California has seen nighttime talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden return to broadcasting from their homes this week.

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off 2021 With Plant-Based Diet

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege
Related Posts
Ellen DeGeneres Takes a Break as She's Diagnosed With Covid-19

Ellen DeGeneres Takes a Break as She's Diagnosed With Covid-19

Ellen DeGeneres Credits 'Amazing' Staff for People's Choice Awards Win After Toxic Workplace Scandal

Ellen DeGeneres Credits 'Amazing' Staff for People's Choice Awards Win After Toxic Workplace Scandal

Alec Baldwin Advises Ellen DeGeneres to Persevere Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Alec Baldwin Advises Ellen DeGeneres to Persevere Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres' Staff Not Impressed by Her Apology in Season Premiere

Ellen DeGeneres' Staff Not Impressed by Her Apology in Season Premiere

Most Read
Katie Couric Tapped as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host After Alex Trebek's Final Episodes
TV

Katie Couric Tapped as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host After Alex Trebek's Final Episodes

Mayim Bialik Stunned by Jim Parson's Offer to Lead His New Show

Mayim Bialik Stunned by Jim Parson's Offer to Lead His New Show

'GUHH: ATL' Star Deb Antney Confuses Co-Stars After Calling Donald Trump Her 'Kind of Person'

'GUHH: ATL' Star Deb Antney Confuses Co-Stars After Calling Donald Trump Her 'Kind of Person'

'Masked Dancer' Recap: Ice Cube Is Unmasked to Be Popular Science Communicator

'Masked Dancer' Recap: Ice Cube Is Unmasked to Be Popular Science Communicator

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, James Corden Slam D.C. Rioters in Monologues

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, James Corden Slam D.C. Rioters in Monologues

Cardi B and Zach Braff Put Their Online Shows on Pause Following Capitol Hill Riot

Cardi B and Zach Braff Put Their Online Shows on Pause Following Capitol Hill Riot

Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in TV Adaptation of 'The Girl Before'

Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in TV Adaptation of 'The Girl Before'

'Britain's Got Talent' Allegedly Calls Off 2021 Season Due to Ongoing Pandemic

'Britain's Got Talent' Allegedly Calls Off 2021 Season Due to Ongoing Pandemic

'Bob's Burgers' Animator Died of Injuries Sustained From Skydiving Accident

'Bob's Burgers' Animator Died of Injuries Sustained From Skydiving Accident

Ellen DeGeneres to Be Back Filming Talk Show in Studio One Month After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ellen DeGeneres to Be Back Filming Talk Show in Studio One Month After COVID-19 Diagnosis

'Jeopardy!' Bids Farewell to Host Alex Trebek in Touching Final Message

'Jeopardy!' Bids Farewell to Host Alex Trebek in Touching Final Message