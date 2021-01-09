Ellen DeGeneres to Be Back Filming Talk Show in Studio One Month After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Warner Bros. Television TV

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has been airing reruns since December 10, and was initially scheduled to resume production on January 4 amid rising cases of the coronavirus.

Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres will return to work on Monday, January 11.

The star's self-titled talk show has been airing reruns since 10 December after the 62-year-old presenter was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Filming was due to resume on 4 January at the Warner Bros. lot but, amid rising cases of the virus and the fact Southern California's hospitals are overstretched, the date was pushed to next week.

It has been confirmed the show will film without a studio audience, with a number of other restrictions in place, including a skeleton staff and crew, with a goal to minimise the number of employees needed at the show's offices at any given time.

However, studio officials have confirmed all crew members will be paid during the modified production schedule following previous uncertainty in the early days of the first lockdown in 2020.

Like Ellen's show, Dr. Phil will also resume production next Monday from its Paramount Studios set, but it will feature a live audience on Zoom.

Meanwhile, the current situation in California has seen nighttime talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden return to broadcasting from their homes this week.